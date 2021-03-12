Luna Rossa go 2-1 up in America's Cup as pressure mounts on Team NZ

A masterful display of sailing in light winds has given Luna Rossa a 2-1 advantage in the America’s Cup, leaving Team New Zealand with plenty to think after the first race of the day.

Luna Rossa did not put a foot wrong all race during race 3, remaining calm and collected throughout despite an aggressive Team New Zealand taking a narrow lead off the line.

There were doubts whether there would be racing today in Auckland at all due to a lack of wind.

However, the breeze began blowing right on time, rising to around 10 knots in the prestart.

With three minutes remaining, the race committee confirmed racing would go ahead, much to the delight of onlookers on the water, at home and at the race village at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin.

But perhaps some got a bit too excited.

As the clock ticked down, officials postponed the race due to safety, as a spectator boat crossed the boundary.

It was a frustrating incident for Team New Zealand, who had entered the original prestart with serious intent.

The race got underway minutes later, Team New Zealand chasing Luna Rossa through the box.

The delay did not curb the Kiwis aggression, who jibed early in front of the Italians as the clock ticked down to the start.

It paid off, the cup holders took a narrow lead off the start line, immediately becoming favourites to secure victory if history was anything to go by.

But perhaps history does not always repeat itself, Luna Rossa jumping ahead of the Kiwis and taking an early ten second advantage through the first gate.

The two teams took separate lines on opposite sides of the course, the Italians maintaining their advantage, extending their lead to 13 seconds through the first third of the race.

Jimmy Spithill and Luna Rossa looked so calm as they went about their work to remain in front, entering defensive mode, forcing Team New Zealand to find a way around them.

The light wind conditions were not doing Team New Zealand any favours as they desperately tried to cut into the deficit, but to no avail, as they trailed by 27 seconds at the halfway point.

The Kiwis cut five seconds off the lead through a strong second downwind leg, but it appeared like there was just too much to do in the calm conditions.

Their only hope was an Italian mistake, but it never came, the Challengers going about their business with an air of professionalism and confidence.

The race was gone by the final turn, New Zealand trailing by over 30 seconds, and with it all to do if they are going to defend the cup they worked so hard to win four years ago.

Despite falling to a 37-second loss, Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling did not seem overly fazed by the result.

"We thought we did not a bad job off the line," Burling told race commentators.

"I don’t feel like there’s too much in it to be honest.