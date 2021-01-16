Luna Rossa draws first blood in Prada Cup final after INEOS Team UK falter

A disastrous prestart from INEOS Team UK has cost them the first race of the Prada Cup final.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in action during the Prada Cup Round Robins 1 & 2, Course C, Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, Friday 15 January 2021. Source: Photosport

Sir Ben Ainslie’s team were left floundering and off their foils as they watched Luna Rossa and a laughing Jimmy Spithill disappear out of sight.

The Italians dominated proceedings from start to finish in the first race of the Prada Cup final this afternoon, leaving INEOS Team UK with plenty of thinking to do.

Conditions favoured Luna Rossa, with light winds reminiscent of the Mediterranean Sea they train on.

Team UK’s Britannia boat struggled in the light winds and failed to keep up with Prada Pirelli throughout the race.

Luna Rossa dominated the prestart as INEOS Team UK floundered in light winds and pushed through the first gate with a lead of one minute 20 seconds.

INEOS Team UK suffered multiple penalties early, first for entering the start box too early, and then for crossing the boundary.

The Italians maintained their lead through the second gate, while things went from bad from worse for INEOS Team UK, suffering yet another boundary penalty and falling off their foils, going through the second gate a further 16 seconds behind Luna Rossa.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s team continued to fall further and further behind, and by the fourth leg the writing looked to be on the wall.