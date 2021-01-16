TODAY |

Luna Rossa crushes American Magic in patchy conditions on day two of Prada Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

Luna Rossa have picked up their first win of the Prada Cup with an emphatic win over Dean Barker's American Magic who remain winless.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in action during the Prada Cup Round Robins 1 & 2, Course C, Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, Friday 15 January 2021. Source: Photosport

The first race of the second day saw both teams struggle in patchy wind and reduced speeds.

The conditions ultimately forced the race director to shorten the battle from six to four legs as both boats traversed the course in an attempt to find wind.

Jimmy Spithill's Luna Rossa held the lead early however American Magic made a swift move into the lead on the second leg.

Their lead was short-lived however after Spithill managed to guide Luna Rossa into wind, getting their boat up on its foils as American Magic remained flat on the water. 

Luna Rossa continued to hold and extend the lead into the final leg while American Magic still struggled.

American Magic were unable to finish the race after exceeding the time limit.

Barker's American Magic return to the water for the second race of the day, taking on Sir Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK who won both their races yesterday.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Russell Coutts copyright claim sees no graphics on day two of Prada Cup coverage
2
Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after homophobic slur uttered on green
3
Luna Rossa crushes American Magic in patchy conditions on day two of Prada Cup
4
Wayne Rooney announces end of playing career, transitions into permanent Derby manager role
5
Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $70k by NBA after attending family birthday party
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:32

Sir Ben Ainslie 'couldn't be happier' after Team UK impresses with two Prada Cup victories
00:34

Warning shot fired by INEOS Team UK to rivals after winning both Prada Cup day one races
01:09

INEOS Team UK record upset win over American Magic to kick off Prada Cup

UFC won't punish fighters for cannabis use in policy change