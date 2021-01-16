Luna Rossa crushes American Magic in patchy conditions on day two of Prada Cup

Luna Rossa have picked up their first win of the Prada Cup with an emphatic win over Dean Barker's American Magic who remain winless.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in action during the Prada Cup Round Robins 1 & 2, Course C, Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, Friday 15 January 2021. Source: Photosport

The first race of the second day saw both teams struggle in patchy wind and reduced speeds.

The conditions ultimately forced the race director to shorten the battle from six to four legs as both boats traversed the course in an attempt to find wind.

Jimmy Spithill's Luna Rossa held the lead early however American Magic made a swift move into the lead on the second leg.

Their lead was short-lived however after Spithill managed to guide Luna Rossa into wind, getting their boat up on its foils as American Magic remained flat on the water.

Luna Rossa continued to hold and extend the lead into the final leg while American Magic still struggled.

American Magic were unable to finish the race after exceeding the time limit.