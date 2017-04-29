 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Luke 'The Jedi' Jumeau joins other NZ-born fighters on UFC221 fight card in Perth

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Luke Jumeau will get another shot to impress MMA critics and fans alike after being named on the fight card for UFC 221 in Perth.

Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Hamilton panel-beater will fight Japan's Daichi Abe in a welterweight contest on February 11 - the third UFC bout for 'The Jedi' in his career.

Jumeau debuted with a unanimous decision win over Dominique Steele at UFC Fight Night in Auckland last year in June before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Shinsho Anzai in Japan in September.

Abe was also at the Fight Night event in Saitama, where he too make a successful debut after beating Hyun Gyu Lim.

Jumeau enters the fight with an MMA career record of 12-4 while Abe enters at 6-0.

Also on the card is New Zealand-born heavyweight Mark Hunt, who makes his return to the octagon against Curtis Blaydes after months off from an injury stand-down imposed by the UFC.

Hunt's last fight saw him beat Derrick Lewis by TKO in Auckland last June.

The main event also features another NZ-born fighter, with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defending his title against Luke Rockhold.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
McCullum's 61 matched with Lynn's 63 spearheaded Brisbane to a nine wicket win with five overs to spare.

Bash Brothers Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn at destructive best as barrage of high-flying sixes lead Heat to easy BBL win over Stars

00:30
2
Lewis couldn't quite deliver against Viktoria Kuzmova, losing 6-4, 6-3.

Kiwi teen Jade Lewis unable to advance in ASB Classic after straight sets loss

00:23
3
Devcich anchored the ND innings, his 88 coming off 51 balls as the visitors cruised home with four overs to spare.

Anton Devcich clobbers ball all around Dunedin as Knights coast to easy nine-wicket win over Volts

00:30
4
Wozniacki coasted past Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0 within an hour.

Caroline Wozniacki waltzes past ASB Classic's giant-killer with unrelenting straight-sets win

00:30
5
The Black Caps opener bought up his fifty from just 18 balls in Tauranga.

'It makes a massive difference' - Colin Munro praises skipper's support for huge T20 innings

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.

00:28
As fighting in the carpark of Massey Pool Park escalated, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Graphic video shows young man's head stomped on during brawl in South Auckland public pool carpark

Three people can be seen kicking a young man on the ground outside Massey Pool Park in Papakura.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Much of the North Island could be hit with thunderstorms this afternoon.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller says she's received vile messages from people saying she "deserved it" or was "asking for it".

02:08
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

What would New Zealand do if conflict with North Korea breaks out?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 