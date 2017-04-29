Luke 'The Jedi' Jumeau joins other NZ-born fighters on UFC221 fight card in Perth

Luke Jumeau will get another shot to impress MMA critics and fans alike after being named on the fight card for UFC 221 in Perth.

The Hamilton panel-beater will fight Japan's Daichi Abe in a welterweight contest on February 11 - the third UFC bout for 'The Jedi' in his career.

Jumeau debuted with a unanimous decision win over Dominique Steele at UFC Fight Night in Auckland last year in June before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Shinsho Anzai in Japan in September.

Abe was also at the Fight Night event in Saitama, where he too make a successful debut after beating Hyun Gyu Lim.

Jumeau enters the fight with an MMA career record of 12-4 while Abe enters at 6-0.

Also on the card is New Zealand-born heavyweight Mark Hunt, who makes his return to the octagon against Curtis Blaydes after months off from an injury stand-down imposed by the UFC.

Hunt's last fight saw him beat Derrick Lewis by TKO in Auckland last June.