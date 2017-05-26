 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'I love representing my country' - Team NZ's Peter Burling eager to perform at America's Cup

share

Source:

NZN

Forget about redemption, Team New Zealand's campaign to reclaim the America's Cup in Bermuda will be fuelled by a sense of national pride.

Racing is set to get underway tomorrow in Bermuda with the Louis Vuitton Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's the view of new helmsman Peter Burling, the brilliant Olympic class sailor who replaces Dean Barker for their latest tilt at the "Auld Mug", which they last owned a decade ago.

Heading into the start of the challenger series this weekend, Burling said the dramatic nature of their failed campaign in 2013 isn't being referenced.

A broom has gone through the personnel, both on and off the water, who took Team NZ to a sensational Cup Match off San Francisco in 2013.

Trailing 8-1, defenders Team USA somehow conjured a 9-8 win, capturing global headlines for their comeback.

It left a distraught Kiwi syndicate and bemused public wondering if all the time and expense was worth it for another tilt.

Burling was signed soon after Team NZ decided to clamber off the canvas and take their place among five challengers.

While many syndicates are comprised of a potpourri of international sailors and ground crew, Burling takes delight at what is his team's nearly all-Kiwi challenge in Bermuda.

Their design and testing also took place mostly in Auckland.

"It makes us proud to be from New Zealand, I love representing the country," Burling said.

"That great pride drives us to push forward and make our boat faster and even more determined, when we are in tough times, to pull ahead.

"I don't think the other teams here have that support from home."

One exception to the Kiwi hegemony is Australian skipper Glenn Ashby, who has sensed excitement in the Team NZ shed this week.

There is quiet confidence their AC50 catamaran has the speed to match the other state-of-the-art boats but they won't know for sure until racing commences.

"This is the moment we have all been waiting for," Ashby said.

"It really is hard to reconcile everything we have been through as a team since San Francisco. We've had so many ups and downs, but everything that has happened has really made this team such a strong and unified group over that time."

Asbhy said one lesson from San Francisco is the importance of improving throughout the month-long regatta.

Team USA did that and the Kiwis didn't, which explained the fateful late reversal of results.

For now, they could have done little more to be ready, Ashby said.

"What we have achieved in the time and with the resource we have is unreal, especially when you compare to some of the other teams that have been on the water for over a year longer.

"We know we are in the game."

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new
Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Fa beat Hunter Sam by unanimous decision in their six round bout in Auckland last night.

Video: Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa wins against former Aussie champ in lacklustre and frustrating boxing bout

2

NZ Barbarians make a number of changes to squad to face the Lions

01:28
3
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

00:24
4
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

01:29
5
Racing is set to get underway tomorrow in Bermuda with the Louis Vuitton Cup.

'I love representing my country' - Team NZ's Peter Burling eager to perform at America's Cup


00:46
Sunday's Jehan Casinader was only asking this question as a scene-setter. The answer left him gobsmacked.

Watch: Why doesn't NZ's mental health boss know the suicide rate? Can't answer SUNDAY reporter's basic question

NZ's suicide rate is at a record high – but the Government's mental health boss can't remember the figure.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ