'Lots of carnage' - Piha welcomes back Surf Ironman after two-decade hiatus

Expect carnage, crashing waves and fierce competitors at a famous West Auckland beach tomorrow with Piha welcoming back an event not seen there in more than 20 years.

In the late 1990s, the Piha surf shocked and stunned both competitors and fans, with its black sands home to some of the golden days of Surf Ironman.

Competitors Jack Dufaur and Lucy Makaea said they don’t expect anything will have changed tomorrow.

“There'll be lots of carnage,” Dufaur said.

“There’s a couple of rips here, the surf can crash on one side but still hold on the other,” Makaea added.

Tomorrow's invitational event is running off the back of the annual surf boat competition and will feature some of New Zealand's top modern day talent.

Many of tomorrow’s competitors weren't even born when it last took place at Piha but Makaea said they can still reminisce about the good old days.

“We always go back and look at it on YouTube and everything because it was so epic.”

The waves are expected to hit around the two-metre mark this time around and after a two-decade absence, the Piha locals are relishing the chance to finally host their competition In their own backyard.

“Having them come out here and test one of the most dangerous beaches in the country is pretty cool,” Dufaur said.