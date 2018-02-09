'A lot of baby talk!' Tom Walsh jokes about sitting with mate Valerie Adams at Halberg Awards

Tom Walsh has joked about sharing a table with fellow shot put legend Dame Valerie Adams at last night's Halberg Awards, saying there was "a lot of baby talk."

Walsh was a big winner at the awards, taking out Sportsman of the Year.

When asked if he was given any good advice from his good mate Dame Valerie, Walsh had a witty response.

"There seems to be a lot of baby talk! I'm not really at home with the baby talk.

"Me and Val we just talk so much trash to each other there is never a serious conversation," Walsh said laughing.