'A lot of baby talk!' Tom Walsh jokes about sitting with mate Valerie Adams at Halberg Awards

Tom Walsh has joked about sharing a table with fellow shot put legend Dame Valerie Adams at last night's Halberg Awards, saying there was "a lot of baby talk."
Walsh was a big winner at the awards, taking out Sportsman of the Year.
When asked if he was given any good advice from his good mate Dame Valerie, Walsh had a witty response.
"There seems to be a lot of baby talk! I'm not really at home with the baby talk.
"Me and Val we just talk so much trash to each other there is never a serious conversation," Walsh said laughing.
The champion shot-putter says he now has his sights on winning gold for New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.
