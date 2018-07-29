 

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

1 NEWS
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker was bent but not broken by his loss to Dillian Whyte in London this morning, admitting he came off second best at the O2 Arena.

Speaking to media after the loss, Parker, 26, spoke openly about his feelings, and his plans for the immediate future.

"I'm happy, I lost to the better man on the day," he said.

"I'm excited, I'm still young. There's still a lot of work to be done.

"Keep training hard to get some abs, get more power and practice listening better to the instruction in the corner."

Out of the fight and listless for 10 rounds, after first being put on the canvas for the first time in his career with a headbutt, and then again in the ninth round from a huge left hook, Parker rebounded with a flurry that almost won him the fight.

The 26-year-old Samoan-Kiwi, who had looked exhausted, found the energy in the final round to drop Whyte with a right hook and was on the verge of a stunning knockout when the 12th round bell sounded, with a wobbly Whyte clinging to the ring rope to save from being KO'ed.

It was a stunning end for a range of reasons, with Parker finally showing the power and speed that had been missing throughout almost the entire fight, being deprived of a late win that in truth he didn't deserve.

Instead it was Whyte who asserted himself through the majority of the fight with Parker tiring noticeably in the middle rounds before igniting a furious comeback with the end in sight.

But it wasn't enough, with Whyte convincingly winning on points to extend his record to 24-1 while Parker suffered his second professional loss with a record that now stands at 24-2. 

The Kiwi fell to a unanimous decision defeat in London this morning.
Joseph Parker
00:58
But the big Brit got up and only just held on in the final seconds.

Watch: Joe Parker unleashes incredible final round onslaught to knock Dillian Whyte to the canvas
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Dillian Whyte punches Joseph Parker during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England.

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
01:55
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke with the British heavyweight.

'Best of luck tonight Dillian' - Anthony Joshua backing compatriot over Joseph Parker
00:15
The Team Sky rider claimed his first Tour win with one stage to go this morning.

Emotional Geraint Thomas fights back tears after sealing Tour de France crown

'He's tough, he's hungry' – Dillian Whyte full of respect for Joseph Parker

1 NEWS
British fighter Dillian Whyte was full of praise for Kiwi Joseph Parker, following his unanimous decision win in London this morning.

After the full 12 rounds, the judges had no hesitation in awarding the bout to Whyte, who managed to knock parker down for the first time in his career.

Speaking to media after the fight however, Whyte spoke of his respect for Parker.

"He was hungry," Whyte said.

"When I hit people, they don't usually get up. He got up.

"I knocked him down twice and he got up - he's tough, he's hungry."

The Brit defeated Parker by unanimous decision this morning.
1 NEWS
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker and Kevin Barry have dismissed suggestions that their time together is over, following the Kiwi's loss to Dillian Whyte in London this morning.

After defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua in April, coupled with this morning's loss to Whyte, the previously undefeated Parker is at a crossroads in his career, with options of his next fight appearing slim.

However, despite calls from all sides to ditch long time trainer Barry, the Kiwi fighter is staying loyal.

"Our partnership is very strong," Parker said.

"I'm sticking to the team that I have.

"We're just planning and looking to the future."

Barry on the other hand was furious at the suggestion.

"I'm a little insulted you'd even ask that question."

"I give every ounce of energy I have to this man. I love this man.

"My mission is to make him as good as he can possibly be, and I'm totally dedicated and devoted to Joe."

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back losses under Barry.
