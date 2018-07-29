'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

Joseph Parker was bent but not broken by his loss to Dillian Whyte in London this morning, admitting he came off second best at the O2 Arena.

Speaking to media after the loss, Parker, 26, spoke openly about his feelings, and his plans for the immediate future.

"I'm happy, I lost to the better man on the day," he said.

"I'm excited, I'm still young. There's still a lot of work to be done.

"Keep training hard to get some abs, get more power and practice listening better to the instruction in the corner."

Out of the fight and listless for 10 rounds, after first being put on the canvas for the first time in his career with a headbutt, and then again in the ninth round from a huge left hook, Parker rebounded with a flurry that almost won him the fight.

The 26-year-old Samoan-Kiwi, who had looked exhausted, found the energy in the final round to drop Whyte with a right hook and was on the verge of a stunning knockout when the 12th round bell sounded, with a wobbly Whyte clinging to the ring rope to save from being KO'ed.

It was a stunning end for a range of reasons, with Parker finally showing the power and speed that had been missing throughout almost the entire fight, being deprived of a late win that in truth he didn't deserve.

Instead it was Whyte who asserted himself through the majority of the fight with Parker tiring noticeably in the middle rounds before igniting a furious comeback with the end in sight.