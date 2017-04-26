 

'I look forward to being in the ring' – Joseph Parker's new opponent confirmed as May 6 bout is downsized

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

The Kiwi heavyweight’s first WBO title defence has been moved as Razvan Cojanu replaces Hughie Fury.
Boxing

Andrew Saville

