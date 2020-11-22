A look behind the scenes of Team New Zealand's top secret America's Cup buildup

America’s Cup fever is just beginning to ramp up around the country as Team New Zealand use the final months to prepare for their defence of the cup on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Preparations, however, have been long underway, set in motion as soon as the Auld Mug was lifted in Bermuda four years ago.

The world of sailing is a complex mix of spying, lawsuits and funding dilemmas however for the seasonal sailing fan, much of the drama filled preamble is forgotten once the boats take to the water.

Most of Team New Zealand’s preparations for the 36th Americas cup has been shrouded in secrecy with rival teams eager to extract any intelligence possible to gain a tactical edge.

However, with a boatload of staff and lots of moving parts, the management of such an organisation can be a sight to behold.