Lone bugler plays in empty MCG that was due to host massive AFL clash

Source:  AAP

The AFL has pre-recorded an Anzac service inside an empty MCG which was broadcast around Australia this afternoon.

Every Anzac Day the Magpies usually play the Bombers in front of a sold-out crowd. Source: AFL

RSL Victoria and the AFL were determined to commemorate Anzac Day despite the competition suspended due to Covid-19.

A recital of the Ode of Remembrance and a lone bugler played the Last Post which was shown to millions of people across the country.

More than 90,000 people would normally pack into the famous ground for the traditional blockbuster between Collingwood and Essendon.

RSL Victoria state president Robert Webster is certain the service would prove powerful for audiences watching on TV even without a crowd.

"One of the things that I noticed when we were recording is that it echoes more," he told SEN.

"I think the sound, even though it's silent, the sound must be absorbed by the bodies.

"But with an empty MCG, the reflection and the sound bouncing back from concrete was absolutely spectacular."


