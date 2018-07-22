LIVE: World Cup Sevens - South Africa march into men's semi-final after crushing win over Scotland

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

11:07am

ARGENTINA 0 FIJI 19

Argentina has been blown off the park from the flying Fijians who ran in three tries in the first half. The Fijian team have been throwing offloads at will and have been staunch on defence.

10:56am

SOUTH AFRICA 36 SCOTLAND 5

It was all one way traffic with Scotland struggling to get anything going on attack - but they were able to get the last say against South Africa with a consolation try through Alec Coombes just as the final siren sounded.

10:46am

HALFTIME - SOUTH AFRICA 17 SCOTLAND 0

South Africa have been relentless against Scotland. Crisp passing and sheer speed is clearly in favour of the BlitzBokke.

10:43am

SOUTH AFRICA 12 SCOTLAND 0

TRY! Werner Kok is in again! South Africa are on fire in the first half.

10:41am

SOUTH AFRICA 5 SCOTLAND 0

TRY! South Africa cross the white chalk for the first five pointer of their Championship quarter-final match against Scotland with Werner Kok buldozing through a Scottish defender.

10:37am

Samoa put in a galant effort on defence in the second half and extra time but Wales come away as victors 24-19. After denying multiple attacks from the Welsh the men in blue finally faulter as Thomas Williams powers over to score the match winning try.

10:31am

After 14 minutes of regular time Samoa and Wales are locked at 19-19. The first team next to score in extra time will win and advance through to the Challenge semi-final.

10:06am

Australia's men make it look like a walk in a park after they defeat Russia 41-0, next we have the final Challenge quarter-final between Wales and Samoa.

9:44am

Japan left their charge too late and it is Canada who comes out on top with a 35-17 win. Up next we have Australia take on Russia.

9:22am

Ireland's speedster Jordon Conroy scores a hat-trick of tries with the men in green going on to defeat a gutsy Kenya 24-14. Ireland will advance through to the Challenge semi-final.

The New Zealand men's side will take on France at 11:16am (NZ time) in third Championship quarter-final

8:57am

The men's Bowl semi-finals have been decided after Uganda outclassed Zimbabwe 24-10.

Chile v Uganda

Urguay v Hong Kong

8:33am

The final siren sounds and it is Hong Kong who come away with the win - they defeat Jamaica 24-10. Uganda and Zimbabwe face off next in the final Bowl quarter-final.

8:12am

Up now Jamaica take on Hong Kong in the third Bowl quarter-final.

8:06am

Uruguay claim the win with an after the siren drop goal conversion to beat PNG 21-19.

7:48am

Uruguay and Papua New Guinea are the next two teams to go at it.

TONGA 29 v CHILE 33

Chile hold off a fast finishing Tonga and advance through to the Bowl semi-finals.

FULLTIME - NZ 26 USA 21

TRY! A little too late from the US as Lauren Doyle scores a consolation try after NZ secure their spot in the women's final.

13 mins - NZ 26 USA 14

TRY! Portia Woodman scores the decisive try after Sarah Goss creates the space for the speedster to score close to the goal posts.

9 mins - NZ 19 USA 14

TRY! New Zealand go end-to-end with Gayle Broughton side-stepping her way through USA's defence before powering her way over the try-line to give New Zealand the lead.

HALFTIME - NZ 12 USA 14

TRY! It is a tight contest and New Zealand's Ruby Tui scores a much needed try for the Black Ferns just before the break. Tyla Nathan-Wong misses her shot at goal from the sideline.

6 mins: NZ 7 USA 14

TRY! Naya Tapper scores her second try of the match, brushing off New Zealand's star speedster Portia Woodman with ease and the home team hit the front.

4 mins: NZ 7 USA 7

TRY! Naya Tapper strikes back for the US, opting to go around the New Zealand defenders - she shows some great wheels to beat some of New Zealand's best defenders. The conversion is good and the scores are level.

2 mins: NZ 7 USA 0

TRY! Michaela Blyde dots down under the goal posts scoring the first try of the second semi-final. The conversion is good from Tyla Nathan-Wong.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 19 - women's semi-final

TRY! Audrey Anne Cecile Ciofani scores the match winner to secure France's spot in the women's final. The Black Ferns are now up against USA.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 12 - women's semi-final

TRY! Inspirational stuff from the French skipper Fanny Horta who runs a sensational line and touches down over under the sticks.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 5 - women's semi-final

TRY! France have turned up to play, Chloe Pelle finishes a great long range play after some great passing from the women in blue.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 0 - women's semi-final

TRY! Ellia Green makes an immediate impact from the bench, scoring a try just before the break.

AUSTRALIA 7 FRANCE 0 - women's semi-final

TRY! Australia make a great steal at line-out time and Evania Pelite slices through the French defence and scores the first try of the first semi-final. The conversion is good.

SPAIN 26 CANADA 14

Spain come up with an upset, outclass favourites Canada.

IRELAND 20 RUSSIA 15 (women)

Another close match which goes right down to the wire. Ireland upset Russia and manage to hold them out to get a 20-15 win.

FIJI 14 JAPAN 15 (women)

The crowd comes to life as Japan come from behind to win their Challenge quarter-final against heavy favourites Fiji.

ENGLAND 38 CHINA 0 (women)

It was a walk over. England scored at will, looked more like a training run for the English.

PNG 12 BRAZIL 15 (women)

Papua New Guinea come up short as they leave their comeback too late. Brazil secure their first win of the tournament. The New Zealand women will take on USA at 7.04am (NZ time) in the championship semi-final.

FULLTIME - MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 34 (women)

South Africa were simply the better side wth Mexico barely getting a touch in the second half. Up next Papua New Guinea take on Brazil.

MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 17 (women)

South Africa run in three tries in the first and the women from Mexico are just not getting anything go there way. South Africa are just too big and too strong.

Day 2 Schedule:

Challenge semi-final 1 - 5.14am: England v China (women)

Challenge semi-final 2 - 5.36am: Fiji v Japan (women)

Championship semi-final 1 - 6.42am: Australia v France (women)

Championship semi-final 2 - 7.04am: New Zealand v USA (women)

Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde. Source: Photosport

Bowl quarter-final 1 - 7.26am: Tonga v Chile (men)

Bowl quarter-final 2 - 7.48am: Papua New Guinea v Uruguay (men)

Bowl quarter-final 3 - 8.10am: Jamaica v Hong Kong (men)

Bowl quarter-final 4 - 8.32am: Zimbabwe v Uganda (men)

Challenge quarter-final 1 - 9.04am: Kenya v Ireland (men)

Challenge quarter-final 2 - 9.26am: Canada v Japan (men)

Challenge quarter-final 3 - 9.48am: Australia v Russia (men)

Challenge quarter-final 4 - 10.10am: Wales v Samoa (men)

Championship quarter-final 1 - 10.32am: Scotland v South Africa (men)

Championship quarter-final 2 - 10.54am: Argentina v Fiji (men)

Championship quarter-final 3 - 11.16am: France v New Zealand (men)

Championship quarter-final 4 - 11.38am: USA v England (men)

TEAMS:

Black Ferns Sevens team: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.