LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns through to semi-finals, NZ men to face France in quarter-finals

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.
Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

FIJI 14 JAPAN 15 (women)

The crowd comes to life as Japan come from behind to win their Challenge quarter-final against heavy favourites Fiji.

ENGLAND 38 CHINA 0 (women)

It was a walk over. England scored at will, looked more like a training run for the English.

PNG 12 BRAZIL 15 (women)

Papua New Guinea come up short as they leave their comeback too late. Brazil secure their first win of the tournament. The New Zealand women will take on USA at 7.04am (NZ time) in the championship semi-final.

FULLTIME - MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 34 (women)

South Africa were simply the better side wth Mexico barely getting a touch in the second half. Up next Papua New Guinea take on Brazil.

MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 17 (women)

South Africa run in three tries in the first and the women from Mexico are just not getting anything go there way. South Africa are just too big and too strong.

Day 2 Schedule:

Challenge semi-final 1 - 5.14am: England v China (women)

Challenge semi-final 2 - 5.36am: Fiji v Japan (women)

Championship semi-final 1 - 6.42am: Australia v France (women)

Championship semi-final 2 - 7.04am: New Zealand v USA (women)

Bowl quarter-final 1 - 7.26am: Tonga v Chile (men)

Bowl quarter-final 2 - 7.48am: Papua New Guinea v Uruguay (men)

Bowl quarter-final 3 - 8.10am: Jamaica v Hong Kong (men)

Bowl quarter-final 4 - 8.32am: Zimbabwe v Uganda (men)

Challenge quarter-final 1 - 9.04am: Kenya v Ireland (men)

Challenge quarter-final 2 - 9.26am: Canada v Japan (men)

Challenge quarter-final 3 - 9.48am: Australia v Russia (men)

Challenge quarter-final 4 - 10.10am: Wales v Samoa (men)

Championship quarter-final 1 - 10.32am: Scotland v South Africa (men)

Championship quarter-final 2 - 10.54am: Argentina v Fiji (men)

Championship quarter-final 3 - 11.16am: France v New Zealand (men)

Championship quarter-final 4 - 11.38am: USA v England (men)

TEAMS:

Black Ferns Sevens team: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.

New Zealand men's sevens team: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (co-captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (co-captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.

