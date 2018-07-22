 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Other Sport


LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

New Zealand fought back to claim a 26-21 win over the USA.
Source: TVNZ Duke
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.
Source: TVNZ Duke
The 19-12 win sees France through to the women's final in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

FULLTIME - NZ 26 USA 21

TRY! A little too late from the US as Lauren Doyle scores a consolation try after NZ secure their spot in the women's final.

13 mins - NZ 26 USA 14

TRY! Portia Woodman scores the decisive try after Sarah Goss creates the space for the speedster to score close to the goal posts.

9 mins - NZ 19 USA 14

TRY! New Zealand go end-to-end with Gayle Broughton side-stepping her way through USA's defence before powering her way over the try-line to give New Zealand the lead.

HALFTIME - NZ 12 USA 14

TRY! It is a tight contest and New Zealand's Ruby Tui scores a much needed try for the Black Ferns just before the break. Tyla Nathan-Wong misses her shot at goal from the sideline.

6 mins: NZ 7 USA 14

TRY! Naya Tapper scores her second try of the match, brushing off New Zealand's star speedster Portia Woodman with ease and the home team hit the front.

4 mins: NZ 7 USA 7

TRY! Naya Tapper strikes back for the US, opting to go around the New Zealand defenders - she shows some great wheels to beat some of New Zealand's best defenders. The conversion is good and the scores are level.

2 mins: NZ 7 USA 0

TRY! Michaela Blyde dots down under the goal posts scoring the first try of the second semi-final. The conversion is good from Tyla Nathan-Wong.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 19 - women's semi-final

TRY! Audrey Anne Cecile Ciofani scores the match winner to secure France's spot in the women's final. The Black Ferns are now up against USA.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 12 - women's semi-final

TRY! Inspirational stuff from the French skipper Fanny Horta who runs a sensational line and touches down over under the sticks.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 5 - women's semi-final

TRY! France have turned up to play, Chloe Pelle finishes a great long range play after some great passing from the women in blue.

Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 0 - women's semi-final

TRY! Ellia Green makes an immediate impact from the bench, scoring a try just before the break.

AUSTRALIA 7 FRANCE 0 - women's semi-final

TRY! Australia make a great steal at line-out time and Evania Pelite slices through the French defence and scores the first try of the first semi-final. The conversion is good.

SPAIN 26 CANADA 14

Spain come up with an upset, outclass favourites Canada.

IRELAND 20 RUSSIA 15 (women)

Another close match which goes right down to the wire. Ireland upset Russia and manage to hold them out to get a 20-15 win.

FIJI 14 JAPAN 15 (women)

The crowd comes to life as Japan come from behind to win their Challenge quarter-final against heavy favourites Fiji.

ENGLAND 38 CHINA 0 (women)

It was a walk over. England scored at will, looked more like a training run for the English.

PNG 12 BRAZIL 15 (women)

Papua New Guinea come up short as they leave their comeback too late. Brazil secure their first win of the tournament. The New Zealand women will take on USA at 7.04am (NZ time) in the championship semi-final.

FULLTIME - MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 34 (women)

South Africa were simply the better side wth Mexico barely getting a touch in the second half. Up next Papua New Guinea take on Brazil.

MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 17 (women)

South Africa run in three tries in the first and the women from Mexico are just not getting anything go there way. South Africa are just too big and too strong.

Day 2 Schedule:

Challenge semi-final 1 - 5.14am: England v China (women)

Challenge semi-final 2 - 5.36am: Fiji v Japan (women)

Championship semi-final 1 - 6.42am: Australia v France (women)

Championship semi-final 2 - 7.04am: New Zealand v USA (women)

Michaela Blyde, New Zealand v Mexico. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Friday 20 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde.

Source: Photosport

Bowl quarter-final 1 - 7.26am: Tonga v Chile (men)

Bowl quarter-final 2 - 7.48am: Papua New Guinea v Uruguay (men)

Bowl quarter-final 3 - 8.10am: Jamaica v Hong Kong (men)

Bowl quarter-final 4 - 8.32am: Zimbabwe v Uganda (men)

Challenge quarter-final 1 - 9.04am: Kenya v Ireland (men)

Challenge quarter-final 2 - 9.26am: Canada v Japan (men)

Challenge quarter-final 3 - 9.48am: Australia v Russia (men)

Challenge quarter-final 4 - 10.10am: Wales v Samoa (men)

Championship quarter-final 1 - 10.32am: Scotland v South Africa (men)

Championship quarter-final 2 - 10.54am: Argentina v Fiji (men)

Championship quarter-final 3 - 11.16am: France v New Zealand (men)

Championship quarter-final 4 - 11.38am: USA v England (men)

TEAMS:

Black Ferns Sevens team: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.

New Zealand men's sevens team: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (co-captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (co-captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:15
2
The Waratahs scored three times while Naholo was in the bin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's ruthless headshot leads to game-changing yellow card in Highlanders' quarter-final loss

00:43
3
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

00:15
4
Tigers forwards Elijah Taylor and Ben Matulino flattened Burgess during their 22-6 win in Sydney.

Former Kiwis duo smash Rabbitohs enforcer George Burgess with monster tackle in Tigers win

5
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

00:43
Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton in action against USA in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

Keep up to date with our live updates of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.