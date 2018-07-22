LIVE: World Cup Sevens - Black Ferns pull off remarkable comeback over USA, through to final against France

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

FULLTIME - NZ 26 USA 21

TRY! A little too late from the US as Lauren Doyle scores a consolation try after NZ secure their spot in the women's final.

13 mins - NZ 26 USA 14

TRY! Portia Woodman scores the decisive try after Sarah Goss creates the space for the speedster to score close to the goal posts.

9 mins - NZ 19 USA 14

TRY! New Zealand go end-to-end with Gayle Broughton side-stepping her way through USA's defence before powering her way over the try-line to give New Zealand the lead.

HALFTIME - NZ 12 USA 14

TRY! It is a tight contest and New Zealand's Ruby Tui scores a much needed try for the Black Ferns just before the break. Tyla Nathan-Wong misses her shot at goal from the sideline.

6 mins: NZ 7 USA 14

TRY! Naya Tapper scores her second try of the match, brushing off New Zealand's star speedster Portia Woodman with ease and the home team hit the front.

4 mins: NZ 7 USA 7

TRY! Naya Tapper strikes back for the US, opting to go around the New Zealand defenders - she shows some great wheels to beat some of New Zealand's best defenders. The conversion is good and the scores are level.

2 mins: NZ 7 USA 0

TRY! Michaela Blyde dots down under the goal posts scoring the first try of the second semi-final. The conversion is good from Tyla Nathan-Wong.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 19 - women's semi-final

TRY! Audrey Anne Cecile Ciofani scores the match winner to secure France's spot in the women's final. The Black Ferns are now up against USA.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 12 - women's semi-final

TRY! Inspirational stuff from the French skipper Fanny Horta who runs a sensational line and touches down over under the sticks.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 5 - women's semi-final

TRY! France have turned up to play, Chloe Pelle finishes a great long range play after some great passing from the women in blue.

AUSTRALIA 12 FRANCE 0 - women's semi-final

TRY! Ellia Green makes an immediate impact from the bench, scoring a try just before the break.

AUSTRALIA 7 FRANCE 0 - women's semi-final

TRY! Australia make a great steal at line-out time and Evania Pelite slices through the French defence and scores the first try of the first semi-final. The conversion is good.

SPAIN 26 CANADA 14

Spain come up with an upset, outclass favourites Canada.

IRELAND 20 RUSSIA 15 (women)

Another close match which goes right down to the wire. Ireland upset Russia and manage to hold them out to get a 20-15 win.

FIJI 14 JAPAN 15 (women)

The crowd comes to life as Japan come from behind to win their Challenge quarter-final against heavy favourites Fiji.

ENGLAND 38 CHINA 0 (women)

It was a walk over. England scored at will, looked more like a training run for the English.

PNG 12 BRAZIL 15 (women)

Papua New Guinea come up short as they leave their comeback too late. Brazil secure their first win of the tournament. The New Zealand women will take on USA at 7.04am (NZ time) in the championship semi-final.

FULLTIME - MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 34 (women)

South Africa were simply the better side wth Mexico barely getting a touch in the second half. Up next Papua New Guinea take on Brazil.

MEXICO 0 SOUTH AFRICA 17 (women)

South Africa run in three tries in the first and the women from Mexico are just not getting anything go there way. South Africa are just too big and too strong.

Day 2 Schedule:

Challenge semi-final 1 - 5.14am: England v China (women)

Challenge semi-final 2 - 5.36am: Fiji v Japan (women)

Championship semi-final 1 - 6.42am: Australia v France (women)

Championship semi-final 2 - 7.04am: New Zealand v USA (women)

Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde. Source: Photosport

Bowl quarter-final 1 - 7.26am: Tonga v Chile (men)

Bowl quarter-final 2 - 7.48am: Papua New Guinea v Uruguay (men)

Bowl quarter-final 3 - 8.10am: Jamaica v Hong Kong (men)

Bowl quarter-final 4 - 8.32am: Zimbabwe v Uganda (men)

Challenge quarter-final 1 - 9.04am: Kenya v Ireland (men)

Challenge quarter-final 2 - 9.26am: Canada v Japan (men)

Challenge quarter-final 3 - 9.48am: Australia v Russia (men)

Challenge quarter-final 4 - 10.10am: Wales v Samoa (men)

Championship quarter-final 1 - 10.32am: Scotland v South Africa (men)

Championship quarter-final 2 - 10.54am: Argentina v Fiji (men)

Championship quarter-final 3 - 11.16am: France v New Zealand (men)

Championship quarter-final 4 - 11.38am: USA v England (men)

TEAMS:

Black Ferns Sevens team: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.