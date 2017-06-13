LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the 35th America's Cup qualification finals between Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing of Sweden.

7.05am

Team NZ are up on their foils and heading for the pre-start, a race looks likely here. Light winds though favour Team NZ. Could be a race in the next few minutes, standing by. The course is just being re-set.

6.54am

Still waiting for the wind to lift. This from the America's Cup race organisers.

6.30AM

The wind in Bermuda's Great Sound has dropped away again and it's just a waiting game now. The time is 3.30pm in Bermuda. Everyone's just waiting for some wind.

6.21AM

For those wondering why race one was called off, here's the ruling.

6.17AM

Both teams are starting to get themselves into race mode as the wind starts to pick up. While we wait, here's what Peter Burling had to say after Team NZ reached match point yesterday.

6.12AM

Iain Murray, the America's Cup director, is quickly trying to get a new course together with what wind there is shifting around. The wind is up to 5.1 knots. There's a chance racing might be able to begin in 30 minutes.

5.59am

So we're in a holding pattern. The wind had died down to under two knots during that race. It needs to pick up to at least six knots for racing to start.

5.40am

A relaxed Peter Burling says no worries, "that's all part of sport", he's pretty chilled about it all, reckons it would have taken another hour to finish. So, we're in a stoppage.

5.38am

So this one is over. It's called, race abandoned and now we've got a wait because the wind is below the lower limit.

5.35am

This is ridiculous, there's under three knots and both boats are utterly becalmed. NZ with the lead but it doesn't mean much at this stage. There's five minutes to finish the race, the finish line has been bought forward to gate four. And both teams gently floating along.

5.28am

There's high drama here, the wind has died right off, NZ with a big lead on leg four, but they've only got 10 minutes to finish the race and there's no wind. If they can't finish it, the race will be scrapped from the books and we'll do it again.

5.24am

Penalty on Sweden, they cut NZ off at gate three, a bad error from Outteridge, is was neck-and-neck around gate three. Now NZ take off down leg four.

5.22am

This is a bizarre race. They're heading towards gate three, the two boats on two different sides of the course 200 metres apart. There's no wind, and now we're talking about the 25 minute time limit for the race.

5.20am

A huge wind shift to the right where Artemis are sailing and Team NZ are stuck in less than six knots. This race has turned around in a hurry, Team NZ unable to get on their foils.

5.18am

Burling does an extra unnecessary gybe at mark two, which commentators label "the gutsiest move of the Cup", and it pays off. A 300 metre gap. This is NZ's to lose.

5.15am

Burling doing a lovely job here. Burling in huge wind and flying. NZ in great position to close this out right here, down leg three.

5.13am

Great job from Burling. He gets great position at the start and forces Artemis into a penalty. NZ lead around the first mark.

5.09am

Good morning everyone, here we go. Race seven and Team NZ could close this out in the next 20 minutes. They're in the pre-start now.

PRE RACING

After yesterday saw Team New Zealand eek out to a 4-2 lead over Artemis, today should be the final day of this Challenger Series to seal progression to face cup holders Oracle Team USA.

With three races today, one win for Team New Zealand or three wins for Artemis will finalise which of the two sides advances to compete for the oldest trophy in all of sport.

Artemis have proven to be the better starters in the challenger finals - Nathan Outteridge has beaten Peter Burling in all six starts in the Louis Vuitton finals - but mistakes at crucial times and New Zealand's superior speed in light winds have undone them.

The Kiwis on the other hand for another crack at Oracle, who denied them a sensational victory to claim the America's Cup back in San Francisco four years ago.

Standings:

Team New Zealand: 4

Artemis Racing: 2