LIVE: Watch how ruthless Jimmy Spithill forced Peter Burling into repeat mistakes as Oracle crushed Kiwis in huge bonus point race

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2017 America's up qualifiers from Bermuda's Great Sound.

5.45am

BAR have got their act together here after a day off yesterday. They lead down leg three but things have tightened up. Just a 45 metre gap.

5.37am

So Team NZ still qualify top for the semis and will have a choice of who they face. Will it be BAR, Japan or Artemis? BAR's Ben Ainslie has been the best starter so far with six wins, and he does it again against Dean Barker here.

5.34am

Hats off to Spithill, he got Burling at the start, got out in front and sailed a perfect race. Burling was forced to take some risks and they didn't pan out.

5.29am

Oracle win and the final margin is 29 seconds. Oracle get a bonus point and go one point up in the America's Cup final.

5.27am

NZ trail by 30 seconds at gate five. Can they make it back? I don't think so.

5.25am

NZ didn't slow down sufficently for the penalty and have been penalised again. This one looks over.

5.23am

It's unravelling for the Kiwis, NZ has been penalised for going beyond the top boundary, that's two boat lengths and USA's lead is over 200 metres.

5.21am

Team NZ with not a great rounding of mark four and Oracle lead by 14 seconds with extra wind and taking control.

5.19am

Oracle are starting pull away here. They're flying at up to 30 knots at the bottom of the course, NZ at 26 as both teams fly down leg four.

5.16am

Oracle first around mark three and their lead back out to 92 metres.

5.14am

It's game on! Team NZ have found better wind on the left of the course and as they cross in a tack down leg three, there's nothing in it. A five metre gap between them.

5.12am

Burling was going for a hook and encroached on Oracle's space and gave up the early advantage. Now heading around gate two, NZ wind better wind speed. Ten second gap and Team NZ have split off, seeking wind better wind at the top of the course.

5.10am

Burling is penalised at the start, and Oracle leads at the first mark by 100m.

5.07am

Alright, Oracle and Team NZ are on the water in the pre-start. Expected wind is 12-20 knots and if Oracle can beat Team NZ and then BAR in the last of qualifying today, they'll get the bonus point. Team NZ will get it with a win here. Here we go.

5.00am

Welcome to today's final day of Louis Vuitton qualifying before the semis and final. EVERYTHING on the line for Team NZ today, in the first race against Oracle in 10 minutes. A win and they'll top qualifying and take a bonus point into the America's Cup finals - if they get that far. The still need to negotiate the semis and final after today, but no other team will get the bonus point if they beat Team NZ and get through.

PRE RACE

It's the one we've all been waiting for today, Team New Zealand v Oracle - round two.

Having lost their first encounter to Team USA earlier in the regatta, Peter Burling and his crew are in a good position to dish out a bit of payback, having won both of their races yesterday, while Oracle slipped to a 24 second loss to Swedish side Artemis.

The Kiwis showed their class in their wins over Japan and France yesterday, even managing to spend the whole race on their foils in the 4 minute 6 second walloping of the French.

Standings

1. Emirates Team NZ - 8

2. Oracle Team USA - 7

3. Land Rover BAR - 5

4. Artemis Racing - 4

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3

5. Groupama Team France 2

Schedule: