Live updates: Wellington Sevens

Wellington has been a successful hunting ground for the New Zealand Sevens side in the past, having won nine of the last 14 tournaments here, including the last three in a row.

But the Kiwis have struggled in their opening two tournaments of the series and sit fifth in the overall standings, with South Africa claim the top spot.

There are four new players added in the New Zealand squad Trael Joass (Tasman), Andrew Knewstubb (Tasman), Vilimoni Koroi (Otago) and Tone Ng Shiu (Tasman).

Interim All Blacks Sevens coach Scott Waldrom reminded his players of previous magic moments in the captial including the post-hooter team try finished by Joe Webber to steal last year's final against South Africa 24-21.

"That's a moment a lot of the boys now use as inspiration and use to get themselves up," Waldrom said.

"Maybe we can have another moment like that - hopefully not too close - but another win would be outstanding."

