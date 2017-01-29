Live updates: Wellington Sevens, Day 2

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the Wellington Sevens at the Cake Tin.

New Zealand's Sevens player Sherwin Stowers. Source: Photosport

We will keep you up to date with all the action from Wellington Regional Stadium.

11.23am - USA v Japan - Trophy QF

11.21am - A scrappy second half from both sides and Kenya come out on top 24-5 over Russia. With either side only managing a try each in the second half.

11.09am - Kenya haven't had much ball in the first spell but have made most of their opportunities with possession against Russia.

Kenya have scored three tries and lead the Russians 17-0 at halftime.

11am - Kenya v Russia - Trophy QF

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand have had an excellent first day out at the Wellington Sevens, winning all three of their pool matches against Samoa, France and USA.

Young recruits Isaac Te Tamaki and Vilimoni Koroi have been outstanding for the home side, showcasing their incredible speed and footwork in their 24-12 win over USA last night.

Veterans Scott Curry, Tim Mikkelson and DJ Forbes showed their worth, creating havoc in the breakdowns and exposing weaknesses in their opponents defence, putting their teammates into space.

New Zealand meet Fiji in their Cup quarterfinal match today at 1pm. A real tough test for the Kiwis taking on the Rio Olympic gold medallists, who only lost to in form South Africa 31-12 on day one.

NZ team for Wellington: Scott Curry (captain), Dylan Collier, DJ Forbes, Iopu Iopu-Aso, Rocky Khan, Vilimoni Koroi, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, Sherwin Stowers, Isaac Te Tamaki, Regan Ware.

