Live updates: First America's Cup race postponed as officials wait for wind to increase

Follow our live updates as Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa battle for the America's Cup. Team NZ leads six-three in the first to seven regatta.

You can watch the action live on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

4.15pm: Unfortunately similar circumstances as yesterday, with the first race postponed for an undetermined amount of time as officials wait for the wind to increase.

4.05pm: It is a packed house on Auckland's Viaduct, with no room remaining in the official viewing area.

Fans are doubling down on celebrations today as St Patrick’s Day revellers enjoy the village atmosphere. Source: 1 NEWS

4pm: Word out on the water is the breeze is blowing at around nine knots and it is hoped to increase to 12 knots, although Dean Barker jokes that assumption is "a bit ambitious".

3.50pm: Luna Rossa grinder Pierluigi de Felice told 1 NEWS earlier today his team would be fighting as hard as they can and would need to race perfectly from here on out in order to win the America's Cup.

3.48pm: We understand the wind is beginning to pick up ever so slightly, a good sign that racing will get underway.

3.45pm: As the clock continues to tick down to the first race, let's take a look at Jimmy Spithill's history with the Auld Mug and Team NZ:

3.30pm: Dean Barker says he would be against the idea of the America's Cup leaving New Zealand shores if they retain it, with rumours swirling that it could be moved to the UK for the next edition.

We are also getting word on the wind conditions. At the moment it is "absolute glass" according to TVNZ's on-the-water reporter Jesse Tuke, although he understands the breeze is around 10 knots.

It is expected to pick up closer to race time, but there may be a slight delay to the first race.

Steve the goat has made another appearance at the cup village. His owner Grant Solley from Whenuapai says he’s pretty sure he will bring good luck to Team New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

3.25pm: Peter Burling's parents tell 1 NEWS they are "feeling good" about Team New Zealand's chances of winning the cup this afternoon.



3.20pm: Less than an hour to go until the first, and perhaps last, race of the day. A huge day for Luna Rossa, who must find a way to overturn the 6-3 deficit. Only flawless sailing from here on out will suffice.

3.10pm: Crowds are flooding into the America’s Cup Village ahead of today’s racing. A team of about 40 police are spread out across the village “for safety reasons” and told 1 NEWS it’s a “pretty calm crowd so far”.

2.50pm: The equation is simple for Team New Zealand. Win one more race, and they will hold the America's Cup for a fourth time. Luna Rossa's massive task is to win both to force more racing tomorrow.

Racing will be a combined course A/B, with views of the action from land at Takapuna and Milford in particular.

