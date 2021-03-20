TODAY |

Live updates: Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora heavyweight clash in Manchester

Sean Nugent, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of this morning's bout between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora in Manchester, England.

Joseph Parker (right) and Derek Chisora. Source: Photosport

PREVIEW

This is a huge day for the career of both Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora.

If Parker wins, he will get back into contention for a shot at the World Heavyweight title. If not, his road back to the top may be all but over.

For Chisora, a loss tonight could end his career.

This is also Parker's first fight under new trainer Andy Lee, after Parker split with longtime trainer Kevin Barry earlier this year following Parker's narrow victory over Junior Fa.

Parker has the reach and the height over Chisora, but does he have that knockout punch? Find out shortly.

The fight is expected to start between 9.30am and 10am New Zealand time.

JOSEPH PARKER
Age: 29
Height: 1.93m
Weight: 109kg
Reach: 1.93m
Record: 28-2 (21 KOs)
KO%: 70
Rounds boxed: 177
Ranking: WBO 3, IBF 6, WBA 6

DERECK CHISORA
From: Great Britain
Age: 37
Height: 1.87m
Weight: 115kg
Reach: 1.88m
Record: 32-10 (23 KOs)
KO%: 54.76
Rounds boxed: 268
Ranking: WBC 15

