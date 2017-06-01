LIVE: Team NZ v Artemis , race one of the Louis Vuitton finals

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the first three races of the America's Cup Qualifying Series final between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

5.03am

Good morning, both teams are out on the water in 13-16 knots, good for both teams. Team NZ won both the round robin races, but needed a last second penalty to clinch one of them.

It's Burling against Outteridge, both Olympic gold medallists.

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

And then there were three.

After a week of racing, crashes and nosedives, two challengers in Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing along with champions Oracle remain in this year's America's Cup regatta.

While Jimmy Spithill and his American crew get to hide away in their shed making tweaks to their boat comfortbaly perched on their defending champions' post, the Kiwi and Swedish boats are back out on the Great Sound's waters this morning to battle in a best-of-nine series to challenge them.

Artemis has had less than 24 hours to prepare for this series after their comeback win over SoftBank Team Japan yesterday where they clinched that series 5-3 despite losing 1-3 earlier in the duel with Dean Barker.

This series has multiple storylines tied to it, with the dramas of a controversial penalty costing Artemis a win against the Kiwis early in the round robins as well as the two helmsmen Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge knowing each other outside of America's Cup racing well thanks to an Olympic rivalry.

"I'm personally looking forward to it," said Outteridge, when the rivalry was mentioned at the press conference yesterday.

"But this is about much more than Peter and myself. This is two big, well-supported teams going head to head."

And he said his team is confident after four consecutive race wins.

"The main thing is we’ve simplified our racing slightly. It's easy to get caught up in the battle and forget the details required to sail well. (Tactician) Iain Percy reminded us to just trust our gut and sail to our capabilities.

"We need to keep the momentum going and to keep sailing error free. That will be our best chance of moving forward."

Three races are scheduled for today with winds forecast to be 12-14 knots on the water this morning.

Standings

Team New Zealand: 0

Artemis: 0

Race Schedule