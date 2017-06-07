LIVE: Team NZ topples over, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 35th America's Cup qualification series semi-finals from Bermuda's Great Sound.

6.52am

Team NZ's crew are safe, they're all accounted for, so that's great news. The boat kind of tripped over itself, a big nosedive and there's major damage. Video in just a few moments.

6.47am

BAR was in too early also so off-setting penalties, now jostling in the pre-start, and Ainslie has done Burling like a dinner again. And Team NZ's gone over. NZ has gone totally over. Crew are in the water. Race over and a scamble to save and rescue the NZ crew now. Video to come.

6.45am

Another start blunder from Peter Burling, too early into the start box and that's a two length penalty in the pre-start.

6.37am

It's in the book. Japan win.

6.34am

Artemis have got their act together and are flying along at 43 knots but the horse has long since bolted. On leg eight of nine now, they're racing only for pride.

6.30am

Barker and Japan with over a one minute lead around gate six and they can head for home.

Trying to nurse their boat home safely in over 40 knots of boat speed now the priority to cap off an awesome day for Japan. A 3-1 lead for them, over Artemis.

6.20am

Race four between Sweden and Japan and Sweden are gone. They've suffered what looks like a mechanical problem around the first gate and they're done. This will be two wins for Barker today and a 3-1 lead overall, in the race to 5. Are we in for a Barker-Burling Louis Vuitton final?

6.05am

NZ lead 3-0, big win as BAR limp across the line. They'll do it all again 30 minutes.

6.02am

More damage to BAR as Team NZ rounds gate seven at 20 knots. This has been a good race for the team in testing conditions. NZ with a 12 second lead and it's a drag race to the finish line. NZ in control.

5.57am

Burling and the Team NZ are in front at gate 5. BAR with a slow tack and Burling putting on the after burners and went straight past - and NZ almost went aribourne then, but they stay under control and it's there's to lose on leg six.

5.53am

Team NZ trail around gate four but it's closed right up, NZ at 30 knots, GB at 23 knots. Only 18 metres difference.

5.52am

NZ looking really stable in the big winds approaching gate three. The Brits tack across NZ and pass in front. Both boats on their foils around gate three. These are tough, tough conditions. NZ trailing by 10 seconds around gate three.

5.47am

Team NZ trailing down the third leg as the rain hits hard, NZ at 26 knots up-wind.

5.44am

Well Burling and crew are out on the water, and here we go in the pre-start. He's struggled in this area, and Ainslie beats him again. BAR take the start.

5.37am

Japan wins, and there's debris on both boats. Crazy scenes here and now the big talking point for Kiwi fans, has Team NZ fixed their boat?

5.32am

Artemis have a boat issue and nearly tipped again around gate five. They're just trying to get around the course right now. Japan has this one in the bank, but these are foreign conditions for everyone.

5.23am

Japan still leading around gate three and Artemis has nearly tipped! Wow, they nearly went over at 27 knots, but they're safely around gate three, 10 seconds behind.

5.17am

Racing is back on as winds drop touch. Meanwhile on shore, Team NZ can be seen desperately trying to lower a massive new wing onto their boat. It's touch-and-go whether they'll be ready for their first race in around 20 minutes.

Dean Barker wins the start and is flying along at 42 knots.

5.11am

Team NZ have damaged a wing on their boat and after coming out on the water to warm-up, a mechanical breakage has forced them back to the dock and the grounds crew is rapidly trying to fix the problem. This delay - winds have crept up over the top limit of 24 knots - is certainly helping them.

5.02am

Good morning, and welcome to today's racing. The news is we have up to 25 knots of wind, creating race conditions we haven't seen in this Louis Vuitton.

So here we go, what's going to happen?

Both Dean Barker and Nathan Outteridge on the water in the pre-start now.

PRE RACING

After two wins for the Kiwis yesterday, Great Britian's Ben Ainslie racing now face a do or die scenario, with two more losses today all but sure to guarantee Team New Zealand's progression through to the qualification finals.

Ben Ainslie's side got off to the worst conceivable start to the semi-finals, breaking their camber arm in the wing sail of their vessel forcing them to retire, and now face an uphill task to get their boat in racing shape in time.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

Another day like yesterday will see Team New Zealand take a 4-0 lead over their Great British rivals, meaning just one more win will be needed to take out the best of nine semi-final series.

Elsewhere, Sweden's Artemis and Dean Barker's Team Japan are locked at 1-1 after an even contest yesterday.

Standings:

SEMI FINAL 1

Team New Zealand 2

Land Rover BAR 0

SEMI FINAL 2

Team Japan 1

Artemis Racing 1

Schedule: