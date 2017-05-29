LIVE: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre finish as Artemis forced to stop under penalty, 100 metres from home

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of day three of America's Cup racing at the Great Sound in Bermuda.

5:58am

So the Swede's had to stop and NZ came roaring down the final 500 metres at 35 knots and with Artemis almost completely stopped under penalty. Both teams hit the finish line at exactly the same moment - and NZ WINS!

5:56am

NZ are gone, they blew the big jibe at gate six as they came off their foils and tried to get inside. Artemis look like their home - but a penalty on Sweden!

5:53am

Eight passes in this race and Artemis look to have taken control with big win down the right. But NZ have stolen the right now, the Kiwis flying again. Still Artemis though.

5:50am

Into a real tacking duel now. There's nothing in it. Here comes the crucial gate five. It's the big moment of the race, dead even around mark five, it's a drag race downwind to the end now.

5:48am

Artemis has found real boat speed again, they've been around four knots faster upwind all day. They're currently at 31 knots, NZ at 26, heading towards the fifth gate. Lots of chat on both boats and Artemis back in front.

5:46am

NZ have picked it up to nearly 40 knots and a poor jibe from Artemis sling shots NZ into a 100 metre lead. Small mistakes, big gains and it's NZ that leads as they cross on the downwind fifth leg.

5:43am

A poor tack from NZ, they kind of got stuck and now there's nothing in this as both teams approach the top mark. Who will have the lead and right-of-way? It's Artemis with their nose in front at the top mark, around gate four.

5:41am

A 63 metre gap as the two teams turn now to both head towards the fourth gate. This is pretty tight, Artemis with the better boat speed at 34 knots, NZ at 27 and the Swede's have found better wind and Artemis is going faster at the moment.

5:39am

NZ at 40 knots as they hammered around the first mark of seven, coming into gate two, New Zealand up on the foils and Burling doing a great job around mark two as they split off in different directions.

5:37am

30" until start, and Artemis looked to have cleaned out Peter Burling at the start - but they went early! Penalty on Nathan Outridge and they've been given a two boat length penalty. Huge, as NZ sails off.

5:34am

Bigger winds today will be a good test of Team NZ's stability. Up to 16 knots, lets see how the boat goes. With BAR falling away, one of these crews can make a real statement today. Jostling in the pre-start now.

5:31am

Okay, so here go. Team NZ is coming onto the course and here come Artemis, just moments away from these two getting it on in race two for today. After BAR's loss, NZ can go second alone, behind Oracle, with a win.

5:27am

France take the win! Demoralising for Great Britain and Ben Ainslie, crossing the finish line 53 seconds behind.

5:25am

France through the final gate! It's theirs to lose from here. They hold a 45 second lead over Great Britain.

5:22am

Ainslie isn't going to give up either, France's lead touching 250m at one point - but Great Britain keeping the pace to stay in touch. France the first through gate five, they're going to have a huge lead here!

5:18am

France have a lead of 10 second through the fourth gate! What a race this is turning out to be!

5:17am

France's skipper Franck Cammas has given his side a lead of around 100m, Ainslie trying to close the gap, but France keep in front for now.

5:15am

GB open up a lead of over 100m coming up to the third gate, Ainslie and his crew are touching speeds of up to 29 knots into the wind. France coming back into this race though! The two sides cross on a tack as the French refuse to lie down! It's going to be close coming up to the third gate and it's dead even! Nothing in this race at the moment.

5:11am

Great Britain through gate two, France not too far behind, although they're now 15 seconds behind.

5:09am

Great Britain at first to gate one, France trail by 10 seconds early on.

5:08am

They're away! Ainslie aggressively trying to overlap the French, and it pays off. Great Britain with a healthy early lead.

5:05am

Just over two minutes until racing begins. Great Britain will have port entry, giving them a slight advantage over France - much to the relief of under pressure skipper, Ben Ainslie.

5:01am

Another beautiful day on Bermuda's Great Sound. Winds of up to 16 knots are expected today, meaning we could see some high speeds on the water. Team New Zealand have just one race, coming up against Swedish outfit Artemis at 5:37am NZT, however first up are Great Britain facing off with France.

PRE-RACING

There may be only three races today but they could have a serious impact on how things fall when the semi-finals for this year's America's Cup qualifier take place.

First up is the British in Land Rover BAR taking on Groupama Team France with one coming off a tough two loses while the other riding high with a win over the Swedes.

The Brits have only had one win so far after pipping the Swedes on day one, but two heavy loses to New Zealand and USA yesterday will have morale crashing to an all-time low.

Then, Artemis will look to back up their giant-killing performance against Oracle with another big race against Team NZ.

The race is the only one scheduled for both parties for day three so look for them to empty the tank out on the water.

The racing finishes with Japan taking on the French in what could possibly be a battle to get out of last place or play catch-up, depending on how well the French do against Ben Ainslie and his crew.

Day Three Fixtures:

Race 13: GBR v FRA (5:08am)

Race 14: SWE v NZL (5:37am)

Race 15: FRA v JAP (6:06am)

Standings after Day Two: