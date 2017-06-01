LIVE: Team NZ make perfect start against Team Japan, cruising to victory in first race on day seven in America's Cup

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of day seven of racing at the America's Cup qualifiers on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

5.33am

Wow what a race! Team NZ continue to improve and impress, after winning the start they gave Team Japan no chance of getting back into the race.

Up next Team USA against Artemis Racing who handed the Americans their only loss of the America's Cup qualifier in Bermuda.

5.24am

Team NZ win the race against Team Japan, a spectacular race by Peter Burling and his crew. Team Japan finished 51 seconds behind Team NZ.

5.21am

Going past Gate five and Team NZ are well in control over Barker and his crew - Team Japan trail by 52 seconds.

5.16am

Down the fourth leg Team NZ are looking super fast they build on their lead as they cruise around the fifth marker - Team Japan trail by 27 seconds.

5.14am

Around gate three and Team New Zealand extend their lead, Team Japan trail 23 seconds. Dean Barker made a bad tack slowing down his side's momentum down the third leg.

5.10am

The Kiwis are absolutely flying doing 38 knots down the second leg but Team Japan are hot on their tail, around the second marker Team Japan still trail by three seconds.

5.08am

Team NZ make an excellent start, looked as though Peter Burling and his teammates had jumped the gun but they timed their run to perfection. They win the start and lead Team Japan by three seconds after the first marker.

5.02am

Welcome folks! A beautiful day in Bermuda with wind conditions estimated to be about 10-18 knots. Team New Zealand are up against Dean Barker and his crew Team Japan, we're in for another nail-biter.

Pre-race

It's a double race day for Emirates Team New Zealand on Bermuda's Great Sound.

They open the day's racing with a battle with Dean Barker's Japan, followed by bottom outfit Groupama Team France.

The Kiwis put in a masterclass in light winds yesterday, so will be hoping for more of the same in what will be a tough two outings.

In other racing, Artemis will look to prove their earlier victory over leaders Oracle Team USA wasn't a fluke by repeating the dose, while the Swedes will also have a second outing against Japan.

Standings after day six:

1. Oracle Team USA – 7

2. Emirates Team NZ – 6

3. Land Rover BAR – 5

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 3

5. Artemis Racing – 2

5. Groupama Team France – 2

Day seven schedule:

Race 8: NZL v JAP (5.08am)

Race 9: SWE v USA (5.37am)

Race 10: NZL v FRA (6.06am)

Race 11: JAP v SWE (6.35am)

