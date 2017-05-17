 

LIVE: Team NZ face crucial race against Ben Ainslie Racing on day five of America's Cup

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of Day Five action of the America's Cup from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 sailing for the first time today from the Team's base in Auckland. Tuesday 14 February 2017.

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 boat.

Fixture-wise, it's not the most thrilling of days based on standings but a couple of upsets or another love-kiss could quickly change that as the qualifying stage of the America's Cup begins to wind down.

After a stellar win over ORACLE TEAM USA three days ago, Artemis has fallen back into a rut, going down heavily to Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR.

They'll be embracing the chance to look over race footage and tinker with their boat with a day off today before they begin a final push to qualify for the finals tomorrow.

New Zealand has no such worries though - yesterday's demolition of the Swedes, even after a horrid nosedive, means they've already qualified even with four races left.

That puts the Kiwis in an odd position of power - obviously their sights are set on reclaiming the Auld Mug - so do they hold their cards close and not show their hand at the risk of dropping the odd race, or do they keep firing on all cylinders to snatch the top spot off Spithill and the Americans to claim a potential free win in the America's Cup finals?

Based on how the Kiwis have spoken off the water and Artemis proving the US boat is beatable in these early stages, the best bet would be on the latter but all will be revealed this morning at approximately 5.37am when they take on Ben Ainslie's men.

The Kiwis breezed home for a win in the first match up with the Brits but Ben Ainslie Racing has started to find their stride in this competition and looked good on the water in their 30sec win over Artemis yesterday.

In other races, Japan and France face off in a crucial race to start the day with the winner moving out of last place.

Both head back to the water later in the day with SoftBank Team Japan facing the Americans and Groupama Team France facing Ben Ainslie Racing.

Weather is once again forecast to be perfect for racing with approximately 14 knots out on the water.

Standings after Day Four:

1. Oracle Team USA – 6
2. Emirates Team NZ – 5
3. Land Rover BAR – 4
4. Artemis Racing – 2
4. SoftBank Team Japan – 2
4. Groupama Team France – 2

Day five schedule:

Race 19: JAP v FRA (5.08am)
Race 20: NZ v GBR (5.37am)
Race 21: USA v JAP (6.06am)
Race 22: FRA v GBR (6.35am)

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 sailing for the first time today from the Team's base in Auckland. Tuesday 14 February 2017.

