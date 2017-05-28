 

LIVE: Team NZ enter day two of America's Cup action hunting two wins against Dean Barker's Japan and the reckless Brits

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage from Day Two of the America's Cup from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

5:44am 

More misery for Great Britain as they gain too much lift from their foils, dunking the boat on the turn as they lose valuable time. It looks like damage from yesterday is causing Ben Ainslie's boat problems.

5:41am

Some close calls here as both boats come inches from crashing into each other on multiple occasions. Jimmy Spithill's aggressive tactics have paid off though after they separated, with the Americans just sneaking in front.

5:39am

They're off! And Ben Ainslie's Great Britain in charge in the early stages of this race with a 9 second lead over Oracle.

5:35am

Jimmy Spithill's Oracle are coming up against Ben Ainslie's Great Britain next, Oracle's first of three races today.

5:27am

And France pick up their first win of the Regatta, beating Sweden by 3 seconds. The French held their nerve in what has been the closest race of the regatta.

5:25am

This will be a huge upset if skipper Franck Cammas can hold on here for France as the sides come into the final gate now with the French holding a 4 second lead.

5:20am

Coming up to the fourth gate now, with France holding a 22 second lead as the teams head towards the final beat, but the Swedes are closing in.

5:15am

The teams cross now with Sweden just edging the French.

5:09am

And we are underway here on day two! After a horrible day yesterday, France appear to have taken the early lead against Artemis.

5:00am

We're all set to go on day two from Bermuda's Great Sound. Sweden and France will get today's racing underway.

PRE-RACE

After one full day of racing and the nerves that come with it out of the way, teams will be looking to really find their stride this morning on day two of the America's Cup.

Team Japan may still have some trouble though as the full extent of damage to their boat sustained by a chaotic collision with Ben Ainslie Racing yesterday won't be known until they race Team New Zealand.

Today's race between Japan and New Zealand will be Dean Barker's first time squaring off against his old crew in a regatta with the America's Cup on the line after over a decade at the Kiwi helm.

The pair will square off in the third race of the day at approximately 6:06am after Artemis race Team France and Oracle race BAR.

The New Zealanders will have a quick turnaround as they get a one-race break before hitting the water (and hopefully nothing else) again to face the British crew at approximately 7:05.

Winds of about 12 knots are forecast.

After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.
Source: SKY

Standings after Day One

1.GBR 3 Points (*started with two points for winning World Series)
2.SWE 1 Point
2.NZL 1 Point
2.JAP 1 Point
5.FRA 0 Points

Day Two Schedule

Race 7: SWE v FRA (5.08am)
Race 8: USA v GBR (5.37am)
Race 9: JPN v NZL (6.06am)
Race 10: USA v SWE (6.35am)
Race 11: NZL v GBR (7.05am)
Race 12: JPN v USA (7.34am)

Americas Cup

Sailing

Team NZ

