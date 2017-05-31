 

LIVE: Team NZ come from behind to dominate Artemis Racing on day four after yesterday's controversy

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of day four of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Race 1 - Sweden v NZ (Team NZ win by 1 minute and 31 seconds)

Race 2 - USA v France (USA win by 1 minute and 56 seconds)

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.
6:13am:

Land Rover Bar in fine form as they make an excellent turn around the first gate, they are hitting speeds of 35 knots.  

6:10am:

After the second mark the Brits extend their lead and the Swedes trail by 13 seconds.

6:06am:

Land Rover BAR have slingshotted in front at the start line, an excellent job by Sir Ben Ainslie and his crew. After mark one the Brits lead Artemis Racing by 10 seconds.

6:01am:

Next up is Sweden up against Sir Ben Ainslie and his crew - race is set to start at 6.06am.

5:55am:

Team USA annihilate their rivals and defeated France by 1 minute and 56 seconds. Oracle looking super impressive, hard to tell if they are super fast or the French just have a slow vessel. Jimmy Spithill and his team in cruise control the whole time. 

5:52am:

USA head around the final gate are on the home stretch. Oracle look to have wingsail problems but that won't stop them from getting across the finish line first. 

5:48am:

Looks like a practice run for the Americans at the moment as the French are nowhere to be seen. After maker four USA lead by more than 1 minute and 30 seconds. A poor start from the French cost them big time.   

The Kiwi team held their nerves to claim bragging rights after yesterday's controversy with Sweden.
5:45am:

Around mark three France trail by 1 minute and 3 seconds. The defenders are in cruise mode.

5:41am:

Team USA lead by 31 seconds after the second mark. Oracle flex their muscles and are picking up real speed now. The French losing big ground every time after their slow turns around the markers.

5:37am:

Oracle have a great start off the line and lead by 15 seconds around the first mark.

5:32am:

Next up is Oracle Team USA and France, starting time about 5.38am.

5:29am:

A crucial mistake by the Swedes going around Gate 5 as they looked to have stalled and Team NZ end up crusing to the finish line. A sensational race by Peter Burling and his teammates, after trailling for the majority of the race. 

5:26am:

The Kiwis end up smashing the Swedes out of the water and win by huge margin of 1 minute and 31 seconds.

5:25am:

What a race! Team NZ have won!

5:22am:

It's a close race between the two side's and Team NZ now take the lead going around Gate 5! But the Swedes are picking up speed. 

5:20am:

Team NZ are now closing in on the Swedes and are gaining on Artemis Racing, they are going two knots faster going into the wind.

5:17am:

Team NZ are picking up real speed now heading into Gate 4 hitting 31 knots. They have cut the distance with Artemis now trailling by 11 seconds. 

5:14am:

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.
Seems like the Kiwis lost control going into Gate 2 and took a plundge. They seem to have recovered well and the Swedes now have a comfortable lead of about 110m, Team NZ though are closing in on their rivals. The Swedes lead by 20 seconds after going around Gate 3. 

5:10am:

Team NZ had a slight lead just before Gate 2 but they have made a terrible error and took a nose dive and are now 22 seconds behind Artemis after the second gate. 

5:08am:

Artemis Racing get their noses in front at the starting line and have a three second lead around the first mark. Team NZ are closing down the gap though.

5:05am:

Wind conditions is similar to yesterday's with winds up to 14-16 knots.

5:02am:

Perfect sailing conditions today with a re-match between Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing (Sweden). Expect another blockbuster between theses two sides after a controversial ruling yesterday that went against the Swedes. The race is set to start at 5.08am NZT. 

PRE-RACE

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 sailing for the first time today from the Team's base in Auckland. Tuesday 14 February 2017. Photo: Richard Gladwell - Photosport.nz

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 boat.

It's the regatta that keeps on giving - after yesterday's fiasco of a bad call between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing they get to hop back on the water straight away and scrap it out all over again in a rematch.

The drama at the final gate marred what was a thrilling race between the pair and with conditions forecast to be similar to yesterday, there's hope another exciting battle between two in-form squads could be on the cards again.

The race also gets to set the standard for the day as the first one up at approximately 5:08am today.

After that, Oracle Team USA will hit the water again after a day off yesterday, looking to make a statement after their loss to the Swedes on day two.

A win for the French though could see them vault from last to as high as third on ladder pending other results.

To wrap up the day's action, Artemis will take to the course once again against the struggling Brits, who have been consistently slow since their collision with Japan on day one.

Wind is once again expected to sit around 12-14 knots.

Day four schedule:

Race 16: NZ v SWE (5:08am)
Race 17: FRA v USA (5:37am)
Race 18: SWE v GBR (6:06am)

Standings after day three:

1. ORACLE TEAM USA - 5
2. Emirates Team New Zealand - 4
3. Land Rover BAR - 3
4. Artemis Racing - 2
5. SoftBank Team Japan - 2
6. Groupama Team France -2

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

