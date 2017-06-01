 

LIVE: Team NZ, Ben Ainslie Racing playing the patient game as light winds delay America's Cup action

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the America's Cup qualification semi-finals from Bermuda's Great Sound.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

5:05am: Race 1 Postponed

It's an absolute stunner of a day in Bermuda bar one big problem - there's no wind.

Iain Murray, the regatta director, updated both teams their race had been postponed for an unknown amount of time with average wind speed on the water sitting at 2.2 knots. 

"I don't think the prospects over the next few hours are particularly promising," he said.

"But we'll wait and see."

Both Team New Zealand and BAR are sitting out on the water in the shade, having a snack and waiting to see if conditions change but for now, there is no racing.

Wind speeds need to average 6 knots at the start line for any racing to get underway.

PRE RACING

Having qualified top of the challengers, Team New Zealand have chosen to take on Great Britain's Land Rover BAR - a side they've had the wood over this past week of racing.

Peter Burling will have Ben Ainslie in his sights, with two races today to begin to cement their place against the winner of the second semi-final tie - Artemis v Team Japan.

The Kiwis will be looking to recover from their daunting loss to Oracle yesterday, with Team New Zealand effectively bullied off the course by their American opposition.

They can at least take some solace from the fact that they'll be facing a Land Rover BAR side that won just four of their qualification races so far, the least of the remaining four teams.

Weather forecast has a sunny day with light winds fluctuating between 0-10 knots - they'll need at least 6 knots on the start line to get racing underway.

Semi-finals:
Race 1: NZL v GBR (5.08am)
Race 1: SWE v JAP (5.37am)
Race 2: GBR v NZL (6.06am)
Race 2: JAP v SWE (6.35am)

Semi-final Standings

SF1
Emirates Team New Zealand 0
Ben Ainslie Racing 0

SF2
Artemis 0
SoftBank Team Japan 0

