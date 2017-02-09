LIVE: Team NZ, Beauden Barrett, Black Ferns in the running for 55th annual Halberg Awards

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 annual Halberg Awards from Spark Arena, Auckland.

The Halberg Awards trophy Source: Photosport

Tonight's winners so far:

Leadership award: Steve Hansen - Rugby

Lifetime Achievement: Morrie Chandler - Motorsport

Emerging Talent: Ellesse Andrews - Cycling

8:57pm

No surprises, the award is given to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, who's record is second to none in international rugby since taking over in 2011.

8:55pm

The next award is the Sport New Zealand award for Leadership.

8:50pm

Next up is the lifetime achievement award, presented by Roy Williams and Barbra Kendall. Motorsport legend Morrie Chandler is recognised for his decades of service to New Zealand motorsport.

8:43pm

And the winner is... Eleesse Andrews! Congrats to the young cyclist!!! What a future she has, after only being involved in cycling for three years. She's also the second cyclist in a row to claim the award, with the last none other than Campbell Stuart, who hands her the prize.

8:41pm

The nominees are:

Ellesse Andrews - Cycling

Josh Armit - Yachting

Matthew MacDonald - Rowing

Nico Porteus - Freeski

8:40pm

The first award of the night is for the Emerging Talent, to be presented by Campbell Stuart and Nigel Vagana.

8:32pm

A rendition of Dave Dobbyn's 'Welcome Home' is performed, as Lisa Carrington and members of the Halberg Youth Council bring the trophy onto the stage.

8:29pm

We're all set and ready for the beginning of the evening. The crowd are in their seats.

8:05pm

All the stars are arriving. A decent crowd building up at Auckland’s Spark Arena, half an hour until the first award is presented.

After a stellar 2017 across many sporting codes for New Zealand, our best and brightest athletes will tonight find out who will be crowned the best of the best.

PRE AWARDS

The Black Ferns' achievements on the world stage have been highlighted in the nominations, up for team of the year, while stars Portia Woodman and Sarah Goss are included for sportswoman of the year. Coach Glenn Moore is also nominated for coach of the year, after tasting World Cup success.

Team New Zealand are the other standout contenders for glory tonight, with their capture of the America's Cup in Bermuda last year a highlight on nearly every Kiwi's sporting calendar.

Halberg Awards finalists:

Sportsman: Beauden Barrett (rugby), Brendon Hartley (motorsport), Ross Taylor (cricket), Tom Walsh (athletics).

Sportswoman: Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Sarah Goss (rugby), Lydia Ko (golf), Portia Woodman (rugby).

Disabled: Sophie Pascoe (para swimming), Corey Peters (para skiing), Holly Robinson (para athletics), William Stedman (para athletics).

Team: Team NZ (yachting), Black Sox (softball), Black Ferns (rugby), women's K2 kayakers Carrington and Caitlin Ryan.