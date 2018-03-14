 

Live stream: Pyeongchang Paralympics alpine skiing-giant slalom featuring New Zealand skier

Corey Peters has a shot at a gold medal today.
Source: 1 NEWS

The pair worked together at the Blues in the early days of Super Rugby.

'The boys loved him' – Sir Graham Henry pays tribute to fallen Mac McCallion

Tom Latham ans Jeet Raval of the Black Caps run a single during the 4th day of the second ANZ International Cricket Test match, New Zealand V Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23th January 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps Test top order struggle against England in pink ball warm-up clash

Sean Wainui of the Chiefs is tackled by TJ Faiane of the Blues. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Injury ravaged Chiefs make four changes to starting side to take on Bulls

The Kiwi warned Joshua he would chase him around the ring.

'Come at me with your power, I'll bring it back!' Joseph Parker taunts Anthony Joshua during face-to-face clash

The 2016 gold medallists might not be there to defend their crown in Tokyo.

Watch: Kiwi sailors Burling and Tuke still undecided over 2020 Olympics involvement

The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

Hawking was known for groundbreaking work on black-holes and popular best-selling book: A Brief History of Time.

The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

His family has just released a statement confirming the news.

The PM says her party is now taking "ownership of the issue" of sexual assault allegations arising from the February event.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

In a press conference today the Prime Minister said: "We are taking ownership of this issue".

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.



 
