Live stream: Kiwi Winter Olympic medallists Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott battle it out on rails in 'The Legends of Steel' in downtown Queenstown

Kiwi Winter Olympic medallists Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott are leading a pair of teams in a stunning night-time contest of tricks and style in downtown Queenstown this evening.

Featuring 16 of New Zealand's best skiers and boarders in two teams of eight, the 'The Legends of Steel' street rail showdown gets underway at 6.30pm.

It's preceded by the Rookie Qualifier, featuring locals competing to be drafted into either team Nico or Zoe.

Snowboarder Porteous, 16, claimed bronze in the men's halfpipe at Pyeongchang in South Korea in February, while Sadowski-Synnott, 17, claimed bronze in the women's big air.