LIVE: Luke Jumeau loses UFC 243 fight by split decision, Dan Hooker next Kiwi up

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of UFC 243 from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Tai Tuivasa v Serghei Spivac [Heavyweight, three rounds]

Luke Jumeua v Dhiego Lima [Welterweight, three rounds]

4:00pm: Result: Lima wins by split decision

Judges scores it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 to Lima. Not sure what the second judge saw but the Kiwi was outdone tonight. Took too many blows to his lead leg which stopped him being able to land any punches without consequence. Kiwis are now 1-1 tonight.

3:58pm: Round 3

Lima opens with another leg kick and Jumeau responds with a right that misses. The pair dance around the octagon for aminute before Lima comes in with a quick one-two combo and another leg kick. Jumeau just can't find an opening so far and that calf is only getting more red and more swollen. Lima pins Jumeau against the octagon wall again and goes to more knee kicks but Jumeau shoves him off. Jumeau tries to go aggressive but he eats a left counter in response. Time working against Jumeau now and he can't land a big blow to reverse the scorecards. Final minute is uneventful and it goes the distance. We're headed to the scorecards.

3:52pm: Round 2

Jumeau comes out firing with an aggressive right hand but Lima tags him with another nasty leg kick and it drops Jumeau. Jumeau tries to get back to his feet and fires a leg kick but Lima wraps him up and takes him to the canvas for some ground-n-pound. Jumeau fights his way back to his feet. Jumeau again tries to kick and again Lima catches his foot. Jumeau gets pinned against the octagon wall as a consequence and Lima lands some knees as a result. Jumeau breaks away and gets more active around the octagon but is struggling to land a blow as he can't plant that lead leg anymore due to the damage it's sustained from Lima's kicks. Final minute and Jumeau tags him. The pair trade wild haymakers and Lima recovers to take it to the ground again. Another uneventful final 30s to wrap the round. Lima takes that one with ease.

3:45pm: Round 1

Fighters trade control of the octagon as they measure each other out in the opening minute. Jumeau lands an outside leg kick for the first blow of the night. Lima replies with the same before landing a left and another kick. Lima continues with the leg kicks and is tagging Jumeau's left calf. Time gets called as Lima gets tagged in the eye by a wayward finger. Doc gives it the all clear and we're back into it for the final two minutes. Jumeau works punches but Lima continues to land that kick to the calf. Final 30 seconds are quiet but a positive is Jumeau manages to dodge two more leg kicks. Lima wins the opening round with those pinpoint kicks.

3:37pm: Jumeau comes out to the octagon to Scribe's song "Dreaming". He looks relaxed and poised for the bout, rocking a silver fern on the right sleeve of his UFC jacket. Moments away from the bout.

Justin Tafa v Yorgan De Castro [Heavyweight, three rounds]

3:30pm: Result: De Castro wins by KO

3:25pm: Aussie Tafa looks to go aggressive in the first round but it's back fired specatacularly as he's hit by a huge right from de Castro on the chin and it's lights out. First round KO to start the main card!

3:15pm: NZ bags first win at UFC 243 with Riddell

Before the main card kicked off, Kiwis already had reason to celebrate with New Zealander Brad Riddell picking up a win in his UFC debut.

Riddell took down Australian Jamie Mullarkey in a thrilling preliminary bout, winning by unanimous decision despite getting cut open in the first round.

Riddell managed to inflict more damage in the fight though and the judges agreed, scoring the bout 29-27, 30-26, 30-26 in favour of the Kiwi.

The Christchurch fighter also impressed with his takedown defence, blocking 12 of Mullarkey's 15 attempts.

2:55pm: PREVIEW

While most eyes are focused on the main event of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for today's MMA action in Australia, Kiwi fans have two other big fights to look forward to as well.

Before Adesanya and Whittaker settle who is the UFC's undisputed middleweight champion, Kiwi fighters Dan Hooker and Luke Jumeau will also enter the Octagon.

Jumeau will be the first to fight in a welterweight belt against Dhiego Lima before Hooker takes on Al Iaquinta in a lightweight showdown.

Hooker told 1 NEWS in August he was looking forward to fighting in front of a "home" crowd after a five-fight stint in the US where he went 4-1.

“I’m excited to get back there and fight in front of a home crowd, a supportive crowd instead of the hostile environment,” a laughing Hooker told 1 NEWS.

He added today's fight was easier to prepare for thanks to City Kickboxing stablemate Adesanya.

“I like him being on the same card, he can take all the media attention and I can fly under the radar and get the job done.”

When we get to the main event, there are arguments over who has the upper hand to claim the middleweight title.

Adesanya enters with incredible momentum, having won six consecutive UFC bouts on his way to claiming the UFC interim title since making his UFC debut in February last year.

In contrast, while Whittaker has not lost in five years on his way to a UFC title, he has only fought once in the last two years due to injuries and illness.

Adesanya enters the fight with a 17-0 MMA record while Whittaker is 20-4.

Adesanya also enters the fight with superior height [6' 4" to 6' 0"] and reach [80" to 73"] but Whittaker's average fight time is over three minutes less than the Nigerian-born Kiwi [15:35 v 12:20].

2:45pm: Fight Card

Here's how the main card will go this afternoon.

UFC middleweight championship: Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya (ic)

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta v Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa v Serghei Spivac

Welterweight: Luke Jumeau v Dhiego Lima