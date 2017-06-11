 

LIVE: Local boy Luke Jumeau makes good on UFC chance, pair of devastating hooks leads to UD win

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's UFC Fight Night Auckland headlined by Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis from the Spark Arena in Auckland.

'The Jedi' fought all around the world to prove he was ready for the big stage and he didn't disappoint against Dominque Steel at UFC Fight Night Auckland.
Source: SKY

1:50pm: Hunt and Lewis are in the building but there's an entire main card to get through before the knockout artists clash! Up next, it's Alexander Volkanovski against Mizuto Hirota!

1:28pm: Damien Brown vs. Vinc Pichel - 3 Round Lightweight Fight

RESULT: VINC PICHEL WINS BY KNOCKOUT

ROUND 1

It's over! With 1:26 left on the clock Pichel lands a devastating uppercut that Brown walked right into! Brown had been the aggressor early in the fight and Pichel looks like he was just waiting for his moment and got it! To Brown's credit, he looked good on the front foot but a moment of carelessness ended his night.

1:00pm: Dominque Steele v Luke Jumeau - 3 Round Welterweight Fight

RESULT: LUKE JUMEAU WINS BY UNANIMOUS DECISION!

Brilliant stuff for the Kiwi and a fairytale ending to his quest to make the UFC. He said making it was like making the All Blacks - well he battled like one and now he's got the result to back it up. He thanks New Zealand for campaigning on social media to get him on the fight card and says the result is just the beginning. While he's no champion contender yet, this is a massive result for the Kiwi - and the crowd knows it.

ROUND 3

Jumeau may have just win this fight with another massive right hook. Steele does a brilliant job to defend the attack afterwards and even gets Jumeau on the fence again but the Kiwi looks good on the attack. They trade a couple of blows in the final seconds to a roaring Auckland crowd before the final bell goes. The pair share a moment in the middle before heading to their corners.

ROUND 2

MASSIVE round for Jumeau as he stuns Steele with a massive countering right hook to the head. Steele stumbles at distance around the octagon long enough to regain his balance but Jumeau goes on the attack. Steele tries to get back into the fight late in the round with another pin on the wall but this is easily Jumeau's round. Big round 3 to come.

ROUND 1

Steele takes the upperhand early by taking Jumeau to the fence but Jumeau escapes! The pair trade at length but Jumeau misstimes and Steele gets him down on the mat for a takedown. Jumeau does a great job to parry off the attack as the bell goes. First round to Steele.

PRE-FIGHT

This afternoon's fight for Mark Hunt is more than a trip home.

The heavyweight fighter's bout with American Derrick Lewis could be a chance to reignite his UFC career after coming off a loss to Alistair Overeem and a no contest to Brock Lesnar which he originally lost before steroids were found in Lesnar's system.

It's a mouth-watering match-up for UFC fans with both renowned knockout artists.

But New Zealand fans have two more fights in particular to look forward to as well with Kiwi fighters Dan Hooker and Luke Jemeau also heading to the octagon before the main event.

While Hooker is a household name in the MMA arena, Jumeau is getting his first fight on UFC's stage after stringing together a 6-win streak - an opportunity he knows may well be the biggest of his career.

"This is the All Blacks for me," he said.

"To get that UFC contract is the pinnacle of the MMA game."

Undercard fights began at midday with the main card starting at 1pm.

FIGHT CARD

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt
Middleweight Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly
Lightweight Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson
Light Heavyweight Ion Cutelaba vs. Henrique da Silva
Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen
Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski vs. Mizuto Hirota
Lightweight Damien Brown vs. Vinc Pichel
Welterweight Luke Jumeau vs. Dominique Steele

