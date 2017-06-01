LIVE: Lighter winds to test Team New Zealand in Ben Ainslie grudge match

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of Day Six of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

5.19am

Barker has won the start and taken an eight second lead around the first mark.

5.16am

Okay, we're underway, Japan and France jostling for the start. And remember, just two days of racing in this round of qualifiers remaining after today, then the last placed team will drop off. Then it's 1 v 4, 2 v 3 in best of five semi finals. So Japan and France - along with Artemis - are all on two points, which means this is a massive race.

5.10am

We've got a delay. The winds are just above the minimum and at the moment, they're a bit flukey. So racing, for the moment, is on hold.

5.07am

Winds are a pleasant 7-11 knots, here's today's schedule of racing:

Race 19: JAP v FRA (5.08am)

Race 20: NZ v GBR (5.37am)

Race 21: USA v JAP (6.06am)

Race 22: FRA v GBR (6.35am)

5.05am

Welcome to today's resumption of racing. Team NZ taking on BAR at 5.37am. In the meantime, it's all eyes on Dean Barker's Japan in the opening race against France. Here's how the standings look at the moment.

Standings after Day Five:

1. Oracle Team USA – 6

2. Emirates Team NZ – 5

3. Land Rover BAR – 4

4. Artemis Racing – 2

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 2

4. Groupama Team France – 2

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

After a stellar win over ORACLE TEAM USA in the first round of qualifying, Artemis has fallen back into a rut, going down heavily to Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR two days ago.

However, with the two days off the water thanks to a day off today and light winds yesterday, the Swedes have a good chance to look over race footage and tinker with their boat before they begin a final push to qualify for the finals tomorrow.

New Zealand has no such worries though - day four's demolition of the Swedes, even after a horrid nosedive, means they've already qualified even with four races left.

That puts the Kiwis in an odd position of power - obviously their sights are set on reclaiming the Auld Mug - so do they hold their cards close and not show their hand at the risk of dropping the odd race, or do they keep firing on all cylinders to snatch the top spot the Americans to claim a potential free win in the America's Cup finals?

Based on how the Kiwis have spoken off the water and Artemis proving the US boat is beatable in these early stages, the best bet would be on the latter but all will be revealed this morning at approximately 5.37am (whether permitting) when they take on Ben Ainslie's men.

The Kiwis breezed home for a win in the first match up with the Brits but Ben Ainslie Racing has started to find their stride in this competition and looked good on the water in their 30sec win over Artemis on Day Four.

In other races, Japan and France face off in a crucial race to start the day with the winner moving out of last place.

Both head back to the water later in the day with SoftBank Team Japan facing the Americans and Groupama Team France facing Ben Ainslie Racing.

Light winds of approximately four knots are forecast for the day which, like yesterday, are too light to race in and threaten postponing racing.

Day six schedule: