LIVE: Joseph Parker v Dillian Whyte - Undercards nearly finished before Kiwi heavyweight begins road to redemption in London

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this heavyweight clash between Kiwi Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte from the O2 Arena, London.

Undercard results:

Dave Allen defeated Nick Webb - British Heavyweight title eliminator

Joshua Buatsi defeated Andrejs Pokumeiko - won WBA International light-heavyweight championship

Conor Benn defeat Cedric Peynaud - won WBA Continental welterweight championship

Katie Taylor defeated Kimberly Connor - won WBA and IBF World lightweight championship

To come:

Derreck Chisora v Carlos Takam

Main Event:

JOSEPH PARKER V DILLIAN WHYTE

8:19am

The final undercard sees Dereck Chisora take on Carlos Takam. This could easily be a headline fight anywhere else in the world.

8:11am

Katie Taylor has defeated Kimberly Connor with a stoppage in the third round. Another undercard fight hasn't gone the distance.

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte has entered the O2 Arena.

At this rate, Parker v Whyte will (hopefully) take place around 9:00am NZT.

7:47am

We're burning through the undercard fights this morning!

Dave Allen defeated Nick Webb by KO in the British Heavyweight title eliminator, while Joshua Buatsi defeated Andrejs Pokumeiko to claim the WBA International light-heavyweight championship.

There are still three more undercard fights remaining before we see Joseph Parker v Dillian Whyte.

PREVIEW

Having suffered his first career loss back in April, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker makes his return to the ring, looking for another road to a world title.

Standing in his way is UK fighter Dillian Whyte, a man whose career isn't too dissimilar to the Kiwi's with both fighters only having been defeated by the same man, Anthony Joshua.