LIVE: Jordan Tuigamala leaves Kiwi opponent dangling and dazed at edge of ring after deadly uppercut connects for instant KO

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's WBO heavyweight title event headlined by Joseph Parker and Razvan Cojanu at Vodafone Events Centre in South Auckland.

FIGHT FIVE - Ivana Siau v Tim Tszyu

9:18pm: TSZYU WINS BY KNOCKOUT! With less than 20s to go in the second round Tszyu lands another deadly right straight to the temple and it's all over. Siau hits the canvas and that's that.

9:15pm: Tszyu takes the first round easily with some clean punches to the temple. Using his superior speed and reach to get it done too. Siau in big trouble.

9:10pm: Another four round fight and this time it's a Catchweight clash featuring Kiwi Ivana Siau against Aussie Tim Tszyu.

FIGHT FOUR - Jordan Tuigamala v Nigel Elliot

9:00pm: TUIGAMALA WINS BY KNOCKOUT! Elliot nearly rolls out of the ring after a wicked right uppercut connects with the head and sends him flying! Not even a minute into the third round. Perfect fight by Tuigamala!

8:59pm: Just under a minute in the second round left and Elliot is rocked again but he's lucky to fall forward to Tuigamala and stay on his feet. Tuigamala is happily sticking to the body with no protection being applied there. Another Tuigamala round.

8:57pm: Tuigamala opens the second round cleanly and he continues to work the inside with uppercuts and hooks to the body that Elliot doesn't seem to respect.

8:54pm: Pretty clear round for Tuigamala after the knockdown and Elliot is visibly upset but that was just a beautiful combination from Tuigamala. He looks like he's not overly phased so he needs a big second round to bring it back.

8:52pm: Tuigamala rocks Elliot with a brilliant one-two combo to the body then the head and he hits the canvas in the opening 30s of the fight! BIG statement early from Tuigamala.

8:48pm: We're back to four round bouts now as Inga the Winger's son hits the ring to face off against fellow Kiwi Nigel Elliot.

FIGHT THREE - Umar Salamov v Emil Markic

For vacant WBO International light heavyweight title

8:40pm: Salamov all smiles in the post-fight ring interview. Says he loves NZ, loves boxing and loves working with Barry. Barry responds by saying he's only going to get better and is only a few years away from "something special". If that clinical fight was anything to go off, he's not wrong.

8:36pm: SALAMOV WINS BY TKO! Parker is ringside to give him a hug and so is Barry. Salamov opens the fourth round with a knockdown thanks to a beautiful right hand to the temple. Markic gets up but he's clearly dazed and the young Russian goes hunting! He pins Markic in the corner and relentlessly throws punches at Markic until the ref steps in. Clean fight from Salamov. He moves to 19-0 and takes two belts for his efforts.

8:31pm: Salamov contines to dominate and Markic just isn't fighting back! Continues with the right jabs up top but he's following up with left hooks to the body. A couple more blows around those ribs and it could lead to one of this KO liver hits.

8:29pm: Parker is still ringside watching his trainer work as Salamov takes the second round easily with a clean right straight to finish the round.

8:27pm: Markic is a human pounching bag. Salamov pummelling him in the first two minutes of the second round and he caps it off with a deadly punch to the liver. Markic just looking like he's trying to get through the round but Salamov isn't getting impatient and losing his composure. Smart boxing from the Russian.

8:24pm: Barry happy with the first round which Salamaov took comfortably. He's hoping his young fighter will follow up the right jabs with combos now - we'll see if the translator standing ringside relaying the information got through.

8:22pm: Salamov on the front foot in the opening minutes as he works the jab to find the distance. Markic needs to change things up or he risks getting opened up on in the next few rounds once Salamov finds his range.

8:15pm: After a short break we're back underway and this will be an interesting fight of ten rounds with a title on the line. The lesser important IBF Meditteranean title is also on the line but the pair are really eying the WBO belt up for grabs. Parker's trainer Kevin Barry is in Salamov's corner for the fight. Ten rounds coming up.

FIGHT TWO - Jerome Pascua v Joshua Hatherley

8:00pm: Pascua wins by split decision. Not sure how two judges score it 40-36 to Pascua and one goes 39-37 to Hatherley but that's boxing. Pascua is all smiles and thankful for the fight on television. Says he hopes for plenty more chances in the future.

7:57pm: It'll go to the judges as Hatherley leaves his run too late. He takes the fourth round with some good aggression and clean shots to the body but Pascua looks as though he was just staying on his fight for a win. We'll get the official result shortly.

7:53pm: Last round kicks off and Hatherley has a cut above his right eye. A tough night getting worse for the Christchurch fighter.

7:51pm: Heatherley isn't fighting with the desperation he needs to and the fight is slipping away from him. He gets Pascua into a corner but lets him out again. A much closer round but still Pascua's based on clean punches landed - which says something since he appeared to take a step back and ease off this round - a wild round four to come?

7:49pm: Pascua continues his clean start to the fight with another easy round. He's in his corner nice and relaxed compared to Hatherley who is clearly upset with how the fight is going so far. It's on him to change things up.

7:45pm: Pascua takes the opening round with some clean counter-punches. He's owning the ring with a bit of a shimmy and swagger with some dancing footwork.

7:40pm: It's another all-Kiwi affair but this time in the Catchweight division. Four rounds coming up between Pascua and Haterly as they make their way to the ring.

FIGHT ONE - John Parker v Ratu Dawai

7:32pm: Parker wins by unanimous decision. Two judges score it 40-36, one scores it 39-37. Parker moves to 3-0 in his young pro boxing career.

7:31pm: An uneventful final round compared to the last three as both looked tired but once gain, Parker looks ahead. Dawai failed to change the tempo in the fight and when Parker is throwing that many punches, one round-deciding blow is bound to land. It goes to the judges.

7:28pm: Parker comes out firing to try and take an early advantage in the round but Dawai braces to counter it.

7:26pm: Parker takes the third round as Dawai's passiveness faulters him again. This fourth round could be all the difference pending how judges scored the first round.

7:24pm: Parker's corner must have given him a stern telling off as he's come out a let more composed and cleaner this round - punches are much more efficient and effective and he is easily winning the round.

7:22pm: Parker again gets one punch and launches an attack with 30s to go in the second round that may swing the round in his favour.

7:20pm: Dawai starts the second round effectively as he continues to use the distance he's creating to get Parker impatient and wait for a wild punch he can capitalise on.

7:18pm: First round in the books and it's fairly even. Parker constantly on the forward foot but Dawai is happy to play evasive and stay at a distance with a jab. Parker needs to be careful his wild aggression doesn't leave him open.

7:15pm: Bell dings and we're underway and Parker gets an early hook and it ignites him! He comes flying with multiple hooks but he takes a left from Dawai in return. Perfect start to the night.

7:10pm: It's an all Kiwi affair for the first televised fight of the night as Ratu Dawai from Christchurch takes on Joseph's lil bro, John Parker, from Auckland. Four round fight coming up.

PRE-FIGHT

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker celebrates with the WBO belt after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. Source: Photosport

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has weighed in at a near-identical weight to that which he carried during his December title tilt.

The 25-year-old Parker will fight Romanian Razvan Cojanu in his first title defence tonight in Manukau, and weighed in on Friday at 111.5kg.

That is just 400g lighter than in December, when a muscled Parker took to the scales for his ultimately victorious showdown with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 202cm Cojanu, meanwhile, weighed 124.6kg.

Parker is a heavy favourite going into the bout, despite being more than 13kg lighter than Cojanu and having limited time to prepare after the injury withdrawal of former opponent Hughie Fury.

With offers flying at Parker left, right and centre for lucrative fights in the US or UK, a statement victory is also crucial for the south Aucklander's future.

Yet Parker may have let a chink in his armour slip to reporters on Thursday, when he admitted he was battling persistent shoulder and elbow injuries.

He said he hadn't skipped any time in the ring as a result of the niggles but was experiencing frequent pain in training.

"We've seen physiotherapists and neuromuscular specialists, been getting X-rays and MRIs on it - it's just wear and tear," Parker told Newshub.

A five-month break between his title fight against Ruiz and tonight's fight has helped reduce symptoms, Parker said.

Meanwhile, Parker will be able to wear his flashy new boxing gear for the fight after it was cleared by New Zealand Customs at the last minute.

The gaudy robe and shorts, valued at almost $10,000, are black with python skin, suede and clear crystal styling.

Tonight's undercard's begin at 7pm, with Parker's fight estimated to start at around 10:30.

FULL CARD