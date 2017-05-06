LIVE: John Parker ignites WBO title fight night in Manukau with wild haymakers and a dominant unanimous decision win

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's WBO heavyweight title event headlined by Joseph Parker and Razvan Cojanu at Vodafone Events Centre in South Auckland.

FIGHT TWO - Jerome Pascua v Joshua Hatherley

8:00pm: Pascua wins by split decision. Not sure how two judges score it 40-36 to Pascua and one goes 39-37 to Hatherley but that's boxing. Pascua is all smiles and thankful for the fight on television. Says he hopes for plenty more chances in the future.

7:57pm: It'll go to the judges as Hatherley leaves his run too late. He takes the fourth round with some good aggression and clean shots to the body but Pascua looks as though he was just staying on his fight for a win. We'll get the official result shortly.

7:53pm: Last round kicks off and Hatherley has a cut above his right eye. A tough night getting worse for the Christchurch fighter.

7:51pm: Heatherley isn't fighting with the desperation he needs to and the fight is slipping away from him. He gets Pascua into a corner but lets him out again. A much closer round but still Pascua's based on clean punches landed - which says something since he appeared to take a step back and ease off this round - a wild round four to come?

7:49pm: Pascua continues his clean start to the fight with another easy round. He's in his corner nice and relaxed compared to Hatherley who is clearly upset with how the fight is going so far. It's on him to change things up.

7:45pm: Pascua takes the opening round with some clean counter-punches. He's owning the ring with a bit of a shimmy and swagger with some dancing footwork.

7:40pm: It's another all-Kiwi affair but this time in the Catchweight division. Four rounds coming up between Pascua and Haterly as they make their way to the ring.

FIGHT ONE - John Parker v Ratu Dawai

7:32pm: Parker wins by unanimous decision. Two judges score it 40-36, one scores it 39-37. Parker moves to 3-0 in his young pro boxing career.

7:31pm: An uneventful final round compared to the last three as both looked tired but once gain, Parker looks ahead. Dawai failed to change the tempo in the fight and when Parker is throwing that many punches, one round-deciding blow is bound to land. It goes to the judges.

7:28pm: Parker comes out firing to try and take an early advantage in the round but Dawai braces to counter it.

7:26pm: Parker takes the third round as Dawai's passiveness faulters him again. This fourth round could be all the difference pending how judges scored the first round.

7:24pm: Parker's corner must have given him a stern telling off as he's come out a let more composed and cleaner this round - punches are much more efficient and effective and he is easily winning the round.

7:22pm: Parker again gets one punch and launches an attack with 30s to go in the second round that may swing the round in his favour.

7:20pm: Dawai starts the second round effectively as he continues to use the distance he's creating to get Parker impatient and wait for a wild punch he can capitalise on.

7:18pm: First round in the books and it's fairly even. Parker constantly on the forward foot but Dawai is happy to play evasive and stay at a distance with a jab. Parker needs to be careful his wild aggression doesn't leave him open.

7:15pm: Bell dings and we're underway and Parker gets an early hook and it ignites him! He comes flying with multiple hooks but he takes a left from Dawai in return. Perfect start to the night.

7:10pm: It's an all Kiwi affair for the first televised fight of the night as Ratu Dawai from Christchurch takes on Joseph's lil bro, John Parker, from Auckland. Four round fight coming up.

PRE-FIGHT

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker celebrates with the WBO belt after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. Source: Photosport

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has weighed in at a near-identical weight to that which he carried during his December title tilt.

The 25-year-old Parker will fight Romanian Razvan Cojanu in his first title defence tonight in Manukau, and weighed in on Friday at 111.5kg.

That is just 400g lighter than in December, when a muscled Parker took to the scales for his ultimately victorious showdown with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 202cm Cojanu, meanwhile, weighed 124.6kg.

Parker is a heavy favourite going into the bout, despite being more than 13kg lighter than Cojanu and having limited time to prepare after the injury withdrawal of former opponent Hughie Fury.

With offers flying at Parker left, right and centre for lucrative fights in the US or UK, a statement victory is also crucial for the south Aucklander's future.

Yet Parker may have let a chink in his armour slip to reporters on Thursday, when he admitted he was battling persistent shoulder and elbow injuries.

He said he hadn't skipped any time in the ring as a result of the niggles but was experiencing frequent pain in training.

"We've seen physiotherapists and neuromuscular specialists, been getting X-rays and MRIs on it - it's just wear and tear," Parker told Newshub.

A five-month break between his title fight against Ruiz and tonight's fight has helped reduce symptoms, Parker said.

Meanwhile, Parker will be able to wear his flashy new boxing gear for the fight after it was cleared by New Zealand Customs at the last minute.

The gaudy robe and shorts, valued at almost $10,000, are black with python skin, suede and clear crystal styling.

Tonight's undercard's begin at 7pm, with Parker's fight estimated to start at around 10:30.

FULL CARD