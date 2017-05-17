LIVE: Grudge match! Angry Artemis eye sweet America's Cup revenge against Team NZ on day four after yesterday's robbery

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of day four of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

PRE-RACE

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 boat. Source: Photosport

It's the regatta that keeps on giving - after yesterday's fiasco of a bad call between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing they get to hop back on the water straight away and scrap it out all over again in a rematch.

The drama at the final gate marred what was a thrilling race between the pair and with conditions forecast to be similar to yesterday, there's hope another exciting battle between two in-form squads could be on the cards again.

The race also gets to set the standard for the day as the first one up at approximately 5:08am today.

After that, Oracle Team USA will hit the water again after a day off yesterday, looking to make a statement after their loss to the Swedes on day two.

A win for the French though could see them vault from last to as high as third on ladder pending other results.

To wrap up the day's action, Artemis will take to the course once again against the struggling Brits, who have been consistently slow since their collision with Japan on day one.

Wind is once again expected to sit around 12-14 knots.

Day four schedule:

Race 16: NZ v SWE (5:08am)

Race 17: FRA v USA (5:37am)

Race 18: SWE v GBR (6:06am)



Standings after day three: