LIVE: Day One - Ireland snatch victory at the death against courageous Chile at Rugby World Cup Sevens

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's Rugby World Cup Sevens action at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

ENGLAND 33 MEXICO 0

England are simply unstoppable, scoring five unanswered tries in the first half. Mexico have been forced to defend the entire first spell.

FULLFTIME - IRELAND 17 CHILE 12

Jimmy O'Brien comes up with the match winning try for Ireland to deny Chile a famous upset in San Francisco. Ireland will face face South Africa later in the afternoon.

HALFTIME - IRELAND 12 CHILE 7

Chile showing some real promise in the later stages of the first half as Ireland get out of jail, dismantling a late surge from the South American side.

IRELAND 7 CHILE 7

It's an arm wrestle at the moment as Chile stun the Irish by scoring the first five-pointer of the match. But the men in green don't take long to respond, the scores level at the moment 7-7 with one minute remaining in the match.

FULLTIME - JAPAN 33 URUGUAY 7

Uruguay managed to score a consolation try in the second half, but Japan advance through to the next round and will face heavy favourites Fiji.

HALFTIME - JAPAN 26 URUGUAY 0

It's been all one way traffic as the Japanese side ran in four tries in the first half. The winner of this match will take on Fiji.

Game 7 - 10.13am: Japan v Uruguay (men)

JAPAN 5 URUGUAY 0

TRY! Japan's Josefa Lilidamu sizes up the Uruguay defenders and beats four players before touching down over the try-line for the first try of the match. He made that look like a walk in park - simply sublime running rugby from Japan!

RUSSIA 21 HONG KONG 7

Hong Kong were no match, with Russia proving too good. They were the better side at the break down and at set-piece. Hong Kong just couldn't get their hands on the ball and struggled to get out of their own half in the second spell.

Game 5 - 9.29am: Samoa v Uganda (men)

FULLTIME - SAMOA 45 UGANDA 7

Samoa show their class running in four more tries in the second spell against Uganda, they will now face England at 3.09pm (NZ time).

HALFTIME - SAMOA 19 UGANDA 7

Uganda strike just before the break with a try of their own to keep themselves within touching distance of Samoa. The Samoan side have had all the possession in the first spell, small errors have cost the Pacific side try scoring opportunities.

4 mins - SAMOA 14 UGANDA 0

TRY! Neria Fomai strolls over to score under the posts after a solid initial break from Tofatuimoana Solia from deep inside his own 22.

1 min - SAMOA 7 UGANDA 0

Samoa's Joe Perez slices through Uganda's defence and he is in under the posts for Samoa's first try at this tournament.

FULLTIME - WALES 33 ZIMBABWE 12

Wales cruise through to the next round after dominating Zimbabwe 33-12. Up next Gordon Tietjens' Samoa take on Uganda.

HALFTIME - WALES 14 ZIMBABWE 12

After a rollicking start to the first half that saw Zimbabwe take a 12-0 lead, Wales have come soaring back into the match to lead 14-12 at the break.

Game 4 - 9:07am Wales v Zimbabwe (men)

Up next, Wales will face Zimbabwe, will we see another upset?

Game 3 - 8.45am: France v Jamaica (men)

FULLTIME - FRANCE 50 JAMAICA 0

France were simply too good for Jamaica, thumping their rivals 50-0.

FRANCE 7 JAMAICA 0

TRY! Tavite Turaganibuli Veredamu walks over to score France's first try after they shift the ball through the hands as they identify where the space is. The conversion is no good from out wide.

Game 2 - 8.23am: Canada v Papua New Guinea (men)

FULLTIME - CANADA 29 PNG 21

Canada sneak through to the next round after holding a late comeback from PNG. Up next France take on Jamaica.

12 mins: CANADA 24 PNG 21

TRY! Hensley Peter powers over to score and he gets up and celebrates big with his PNG teammates. It is a crucial try for Papua New Guinea with the conversion successful from a difficult angle and they trail by three points.

HALFTIME - CANADA 19 PNG 7

Papua New Guinea were unlucky not to have more points on the board, with Canada getting the boune of the ball go their way. Canada looking like the better side as PNG looking fatigued with Canada having all the ball in the first half.

5 mins: CANADA 14 PNG 7

TRY! William Tirang scores an important try for Papua New Guinea after an initial long range break by his teammate Wesley Vali.

CANADA 7 PNG 0

And we are underway as Canada kick the ball off deep. Harry Jones is in for the first try after just one minute for Canada.

Game 1 - 8.01am: Kenya v Tonga (men)

FULLTIME - KENYA 19 TONGA 7

12 mins: KENYA 19 TONGA 7

TRY! Collins Injera breaks Tonga's spirit as he strolls over to score under the goal posts for Kenya. Just as it looked like Tonga were going to score down the other end Kenya march back into Tonga's half and score an important try.

10 mins: KENYA 12 TONGA 7

TRY! Nelson Oyoo scores his second try after Kenya take advantage of the mismatch in numbers after Tonga had a man sent to the bin for an offside play in the first spell.

7 mins: KENYA 5 TONGA 7

TRY! Nelson Oyoo goes in over the try-line to score Kenya's first five-pointer of the match. The conversion from the sideline is offline.

5 mins: KENYA 0 TONGA 7

TRY! Sosaia Tokai is tackled just short of the try-line but he reaches out and grounds the ball over the white chalk. Tonga are up 7-0 over the heavy favourites Kenya.

Game 2 - 8.23am: Canada v Papua New Guinea (men)

Game 3 - 8.45am: France v Jamaica (men)

Game 4 - 9.07am: Wales v Zimbabwe (men)

Game 5 - 9.29am: Samoa v Uganda (men)

Game 6 - 9.51am: Russia v Hong Kong (men)

Game 7 - 10.13am: Japan v Uruguay (men)

Game 8 - 10.35am: Ireland v Chile (men)

Game 8 - 7.34am: USA v China (women)

FULLTIME - USA 38 CHINA 7

China were no match for the hosts as USA went on to score four unanswered tries in the second half.

HALFTIME - USA 19 CHINA 7

Oh how quick things can change in the game of sevens. The US team have the Chinese under the pump as they score two quick tries just before the break through Kris Thomas and Lauren Doyle.

3 mins: USA 7 CHINA 7

TRY! Keyi Chen silences the crowd as she tucks the ball under her arm and breaks through USA's defensive line - she goes in under the goal posts and the scores are level at 7-7.

1 min: USA 7 CHINA 0

TRY! Naya Tapper burns the Chinese defenders down the right edge as she scores the first try for the hosts in just under 30 seconds of the match.

FULLTIME - ENGLAND 14 IRELAND 19

Ireland have done it! England knock the ball on and Ireland are through to the next round.

13 mins: ENGLAND 14 IRELAND 19

TRY! Alex Matthews scores a crucial try for England and they are back in it with just one minute remaining in the match.



11 mins: ENGLAND 7 IRELAND 19

TRY! Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is in again and the English players stunned. A simple straight forward try as the Irish spot the mismatch down the left side and shift the ball quickly through the hands.

8 mins: ENGLAND 7 IRELAND 12



TRY! Ireland hit the front after Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe crashes over to score. A bizarre moment in the match as the England players all stop momentarily with the Irish players continuing and playing to the whistle. A huge roar from the crowd as it looks like they are backing the underdogs - Ireland.



HALFTIME - ENGLAND 7 IRELAND 5

This one looks like it will go right down to the wire as the favourites England hold a slight lead at the break over their neighbours Ireland.

5 mins: ENGLAND 7 IRELAND 5

England strike back and they hit the front for the first time of the match.

FULLTIME - NEW ZEALAND 57 MEXICO 0

The Black Ferns were just too big and too strong for the Mexican side.

14 mins: NEW ZEALAND 57 MEXICO 0

HAT-TRICK! The Black Ferns skipper Sarah Goss walks over to score her third try after another Mexico mistake.

12 mins: NEW ZEALAND 52 MEXICO 0

TRIES! Stacey Waaka and Sarah Goss power over to score great individual tries. The Mexico team have barely touched the ball and are struggling to contain the defending champions who have been on fire.

10 mins: NEW ZEALAND 38 MEXICO 0

TRY! Kelly Brazier runs onto the ball with pace, she throws a dummy and then goes in under the posts to score her first try of the tournament. Tyla Nathan-Wong nails the kick from easy range.

9 mins: NEW ZEALAND 31 MEXICO 0

TRY! Portia Woodman picks up her second try double of the match. The Kiwi side is just too quick and fast.

7 mins: NEW ZEALAND 24 MEXICO 0

TRY! Michaela Blyde is in for her second try of the match. The Black Ferns shift the ball quick to the left side where Blyde is waiting - she puts a goose step on before putting her foot down and runs away to score.



6 mins: NEW ZEALAND 17 MEXICO 0

TRY! Sarah Goss goes herself under the goal posts. She had Portia Woodman outside her down the right side but she slides in between two Mexico defenders and scores the third try for NZ.

4 mins: NEW ZEALAND 10 MEXICO 0

TRY! The Black Ferns shift the ball through the hands and Michaela Blyde powers over down the left edge to score NZ's second try of the match. Tyla Nathan-Wong misses her conversion attempt from out wide.

2 mins: NEW ZEALAND 5 MEXICO 0

TRY! Michaela Blyde makes the initial break down the right edge before the Black Ferns swing it wide down the left side to their star winger Portia Woodman who crashes over for the New Zealand side. The convesion in unsuccessful.

NEW ZEALAND 0 MEXICO 0

And we are underway with Mexico kicking off deep to the Black Ferns. The defending champs lose the ball inside their own 22 and Mexico get an attacking line-out deep inside NZ's territory.

Game 5 - 6.28am: Australia v Papua New Guinea (women)

FULLTIME - AUSTRALIA 34 PNG 5

Ellia Green has the last say for Australia as she scores the final try of the match. Up next the Black Ferns take on Mexico.

12 mins: AUSTRALIA 29 PNG 5

TRY! Australia are in again as Charlotte Caslick crosses over for the women in gold's fifth try of the match. The kick is online and Australia lead 29-5 with two minutes to go.

6 mins: AUSTRALIA 15 PNG 5

TRY! Chelsea Garesa stuns the Australian side as she pins her ears back and goes 80m to score PNG's first try. She gets up with a big smile and is congratulated by her teammates. There is a huge roar from the crowd as the 18-year-old made her sensational break.

4 mins: AUSTRALIA 10 PNG 0

TRY! Emilee Cherry is in for another try for Australia as the Papua New Guinea side are caught short again on defence.

2 mins: AUSTRALIA 5 PNG 0

TRY! Evania Pelite crosses over to score down the left edge after a poor judgement in defence by Papua New Guinea.

Game 4 - 6.06am: Canada v Brazil (women)

FULLTIME - CANADA 43 BRAZIL 19

Canada were just too good for the South American side.

8 mins: CANADA 24 BRAZIL 14

TRY! Bianca Silva is in again! Showcases some beautiful footwork and speed and scores a great solo try.

HALFTIME - CANADA 24 BRAZIL 7

Just as it looked like Brazil were going to score the Canadians score two quick tries of their own just before the break.

6 mins: CANADA 14 BRAZIL 7

TRY! Bianca Silva has got some serious wheels, she stands up her opposite. She puts on a bit of footwork at the line and the 19-year-old sprints down the left edge and powers over for her side's first try.

4 mins: CANADA 14 BRAZIL 0

TRY! Brazil let in another soft try as Kayla Moleschi surges over to score Canada's second try.

2 mins: CANADA 7 BRAZIL 0

TRY! Brittany Benn is in under the goal posts after making a great break - she goes 80+ metres to score Canada's first try of the tournament.

CANADA 0 BRAZIL 0

And we are underway as Brazil kick off deep to Canada.

Black Ferns sevens star Portia Woodman of New Zealand looks on during a Commonwealth Games match at Robina Stadium in the Gold Coast. Source: Photosport

FULLTIME - RUSSIA 24 SOUTH AFRICA 14

14 mins: RUSSIA 24 SOUTH AFRICA 14

TRY! Maria Perestiak cements Russia's spot to the next round after scoring the decisive try under the goal posts.

12 mins: RUSSIA 19 SOUTH AFRICA 14

TRY! Babalwa Latsha tucks the ball under her arm and she powers over to score close to the goal posts and South Africa are back in this.

8 mins: RUSSIA 19 SOUTH AFRICA 7

TRY! Zenay Jordaan scores under the posts to spark South Africa's fight back against Russia. The conversion is good and Russia lead 19-7 with four minutes remaining in the match.

HALFTIME - RUSSIA 19 SOUTH AFRICA 0

7 mins: RUSSIA 19 SOUTH AFRICA 0

TRY! Daria Lushina pounces on a loose ball and punishes South Africa, she scores Russia third try of the match.

6 mins: RUSSIA 12 SOUTH AFRICA 0

TRY! Daria Shestakova powers over down the left flank, the South African side have a player in the bin after she attempted tackle while in an offside position.

3 mins: RUSSIA 5 SOUTH AFRICA 0

TRY! Russia are over for the first try after a sensational break from Alena Mikhaltsova.

Game 3 - 5.44am: Russia v South Africa (women)

Game 2 - 5.22am: France v Japan (women)

FULLTIME - FRANCE 33 JAPAN 7

13 mins: FRANCE 33 JAPAN 7

TRY! Coralie Bertrand executes a perfect set move for the French she powers over to score down the left flank and puts the final nail in the coffin for her side against Japan.

11 mins: FRANCE 26 JAPAN 7

TRY! France hit first in the second spell, Audrey Ciofani strikes down the right edge. She is just too quick for the Japanese and she scores the fourth try for France.

8 mins: FRANCE 19 JAPAN 7

French haven't let up and they earn themselves a scrum five metres out of Japan's own goal line. The clearance kick from Japan is charged down and the French have another shot at attacking deep inside Japan's 22.

HALFTIME - FRANCE 19 JAPAN 7

7 mins: FRANCE 19 JAPAN 7

TRY! Fumiko Otake steps her opposite and she runs in close to the posts, she scores an excellent try to get Japan's first points on the board. The conversion is successful and Japan are still in this one.

7 mins: FRANCE 19 JAPAN 0

TRY! Lina Guerin finishes off a great play from France, some really great, crisp passing from the French and they are over for their third try.

5 mins: FRANCE 12 JAPAN 0

TRY! France flex their muscles as their passes begin to stick, they hit the left edge and Montserrat Amedee is over, scoring the second try for the flying French. The conversion from the sideline is no good.

2 mins: FRANCE 7 JAPAN 0

TRY! Shannon Izar weaves her through Japan's defence and scores the first five-pointer of the match. Some poor defensive tackles from Japan. The conversion is good and France are up 7-0.

FRANCE 0 JAPAN 0

And we are underway with Japan kicking off deep to France.

Game 1 - 5am: Fiji v Spain (women)

FULLTIME - FIJI 12 SPAIN 19

14 mins: FIJI 12 SPAIN 19

Spain have a player in the bin after some foul play but the Spanish hold onto to win after showing some great defence to deny Fiji a spot in the next round.

9 mins: FIJI 12 SPAIN 19

TRY! Ana Naimasi shows great power to get rid of her opposite before offloading the ball to Tima Ravisa who ducks under a poor tackle and scores Fiji's second try of the match. The conversion from the sideline is offline.

7 mins: FIJI 7 SPAIN 19

And we are back underway - Fiji opt for a short kick-off and it pays off as they get the ball back.

HALFTIME

FIJI 7 SPAIN 19

7 mins: Spain's Elisabet Martinez Garcia shows great footwork before crashing over to score just before the break.

FIJI 7 SPAIN 12

6 mins: Marina Bravo bags another try for Spain and the hit the lead with seconds remaining in the first spell. The conversion is no good.

FIJI 7 SPAIN 7

4 mins: Fiji strike back and the scores are level.

FIJI 0 SPAIN 7

2 mins: TRY! Barbara Pla is over to score the first try of the tournament for Spain as Fiji are caught short down the left edge.

And we are underway with Spain kicking off short and high to Fiji.

Game 2 - 5.22am: France v Japan (women)

Game 3 - 5.44am: Russia v South Africa (women)

Game 4 - 6.06am: Canada v Brazil (women)

Game 5 - 6.28am: Australia v Papua New Guinea (women)

Game 6 - 6.50am: NZ v Mexico (women)

Game 7 - 7.12am: England v Ireland (women)

Game 8 - 7.34am: USA v China (women)

TEAMS:

Black Ferns Sevens team: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.

New Zealand men's sevens team: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (co-captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (co-captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.

12 mins: NEW ZEALAND 52 MEXICO 0