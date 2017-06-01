LIVE: Day five of racing delayed due to light winds - Team NZ face crucial race against Ben Ainslie Racing

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of Day Five action of the America's Cup from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

6.22am:

Doesn't look good folks, wind speeds have dropped down to 3.5 knots - the required speed for racing is an average speed of 6 knots.

6.08am:

Standings after Day Four:

1. Oracle Team USA – 6

2. Emirates Team NZ – 5

3. Land Rover BAR – 4

4. Artemis Racing – 2

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 2

4. Groupama Team France – 2

5.57am:

A slight improvement in wind conditions, wind speed has reached 4.9 knots.

5.43am:

5.40am:

Day five schedule:

Race 19: JAP v FRA

Race 20: NZ v GBR

Race 21: USA v JAP

Race 22: FRA v GBR

5.25am

The wind speeds have dropped down to 4.5 knots, but the required average speed to race is 6 knots. Still a waiting game on whether there will be any racing today.

5.15am

5.12am

Nice and sunny conditions here in Bermuda but light winds means the first race has been delayed.

5.05am

First up this morning is Team Japan up against France. The race is set to start at 5.08am. Wind conditions have dropped compared to yesterday's 14-16 knots. Wind speeds are estimated to be about an average speed of 6 knots today.

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 boat. Source: Photosport

Fixture-wise, it's not the most thrilling of days based on standings but a couple of upsets or another love-kiss could quickly change that as the qualifying stage of the America's Cup begins to wind down.

After a stellar win over ORACLE TEAM USA three days ago, Artemis has fallen back into a rut, going down heavily to Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR.

They'll be embracing the chance to look over race footage and tinker with their boat with a day off today before they begin a final push to qualify for the finals tomorrow.

New Zealand has no such worries though - yesterday's demolition of the Swedes, even after a horrid nosedive, means they've already qualified even with four races left.

That puts the Kiwis in an odd position of power - obviously their sights are set on reclaiming the Auld Mug - so do they hold their cards close and not show their hand at the risk of dropping the odd race, or do they keep firing on all cylinders to snatch the top spot off Spithill and the Americans to claim a potential free win in the America's Cup finals?

Based on how the Kiwis have spoken off the water and Artemis proving the US boat is beatable in these early stages, the best bet would be on the latter but all will be revealed this morning at approximately 5.37am when they take on Ben Ainslie's men.

The Kiwis breezed home for a win in the first match up with the Brits but Ben Ainslie Racing has started to find their stride in this competition and looked good on the water in their 30sec win over Artemis yesterday.

In other races, Japan and France face off in a crucial race to start the day with the winner moving out of last place.



Both head back to the water later in the day with SoftBank Team Japan facing the Americans and Groupama Team France facing Ben Ainslie Racing.

Weather is once again forecast to be perfect for racing with approximately 14 knots out on the water.

Standings after Day Four:

1. Oracle Team USA – 6

2. Emirates Team NZ – 5

3. Land Rover BAR – 4

4. Artemis Racing – 2

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 2

4. Groupama Team France – 2

Day five schedule: