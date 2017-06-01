LIVE: Can we wrap it up today? Team NZ eye three-from-three against Artemis to punch ticket to America's Cup final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this morning's action from the qualifying final of the America's Cup between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing from the Great SOund in Bermuda.

5.13am

Burling needs to win a start, he lost all three yesterday, remember NZ have won 100 % of their races when leading at the first mark.

Burling takes the start by literally a nose, but flying down to the first leg, Artemis are rocking at 45 knots of boat speed and fly past Team NZ, and around mark one with the lead.

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

If all goes to plan today, Team New Zealand could earn themselves a shot at redemption for the disaster that was San Francisco 2013.

With three races scheduled for today, the Kiwis could possibly blitz Artemis to take out the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series 5-1, earning them the right to finally put Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA in their place.

But it won't be easy.

New Zealand continue to struggle at the starline and lost all three starts yesterday to the Swedes - an area that has to be addressed going forward in both this series and a possible rematch with Oracle.

In fact, the Swedish could be ahead 2-1 themselves after racing exceptionally well yesterday in the third race but the unfortunate loss of their skipper overboard ruined those chances.

But, New Zealand will take any wins that come their way including race three of this best-of-nine series.

So if three chances arise today amongst the forecasted 10 knot winds, you can beat they will happily take all three.

STANDINGS

Emirates Team New Zealand 2

Artemis Racing 1

SCHEDULE