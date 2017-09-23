LIVE: Can Joseph Parker defend his WBO title against loud-mouthed Hughie Fury in Manchester? Follow the action LIVE

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the WBO Heavyweight Title fight between champion Joseph Parker and contender Hughie Fury at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

10:30am

All the undercards are out of the way and it's time for the main event! There are the usual customs still to get through with ring entrances, anthems and such so we're approximately 30 minutes away from the first bell.

PRE-FIGHT

After a wild build up, it's finally here.

Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury, on his home patch in England's north, will jump into the ring this morning for the WBO heavyweight crown.

Sparks had previously flown between the two fighters' camps, with Parker's promoter David Higgins and Fury's father and trainer Peter engaging in a public slanging match on the appointment of Terry O'Connor as referee.

O'Connor had overseen Fury's previous two victories and was considered suspect by Higgins, who successfully lobbied to have him demoted.

He will now serve as judge, with Marcus McDonnell to referee.

Yet relations between the two camps hit a new low on yesterda, with Fury pushing the 25-year-old Parker after a prolonged stare-down.

The push followed Fury's attempt to unnerve a composed Parker with trash-talk, and subsequently provoked a melee off-stage.

Security eventually intervened to ease tensions.

Prior to the fighters' brouhaha, Parker weighed in at 112kg, an almost identical weight to that which he carried in his 2016 bout against Andy Ruiz Jr.

It's half a kilo heavier than in his last fight, against Razvan Cojanu.

A mouthy Fury, meanwhile, weighed in at 102kg.

"There's only going to be one winner," Fury said while standing on the scales.

Nevertheless, Parker heads into the bout as firm favourite, knowing a statement victory is crucial for his future prospects in the UK.

TALE OF THE TAPE