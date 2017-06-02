LIVE: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Angry Ben Ainslie screams at bungling crew as Team NZ sails off in crushing win

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of Day Six of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

6.41am

Barker with a 20 second lead over Spithill at gate three.

6.37am

Last race of the day and it's Dean Barker v James Spithill! Ring any bells? Four years ago Barker lost eight straight to lose the 34th America's Cup in impossible circumstances. Today, Barker leads, halfway down leg three.

6.25am

Things just got worse for BAR. They've just lost again - this time to France, and with only two racing days remaining before the bottom team drops off, Ben Ainslie's lot are in trouble.

6.06am

And BAR have retired from the race - they're not even going to finish.

6.04am

Peter Burling leads NZ across the finishing line and Sir Ben Ainslie will be pretty broken after that. They're minutes behind and this one was over early. The Kiwis with a sixth win.

Here's how the standings look now:

1. Oracle Team USA – 6

2. Emirates Team NZ – 6

3. Land Rover BAR – 4

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 3

5. Artemis Racing – 2

5. Groupama Team France – 2

6.00am

These lighter winds are largely what the rest of this America's Cup will be sailed in. That's good news for Team NZ whose big foils are paying dividends. Once again the course has been shortened, NZ now heading for home and this one is in the bag.

5.57am

Around gate four, Team NZ still out by well over two minutes. NZ going at 26 knots of boat speed - in around six knots of wind.

5.53am

New Zealand's crew work is on point, the foils are up out of the water and the Kiwis are going on with the job.

5.50am

Team NZ is over 2 minutes in front at the third gate.

5.48am

Ben Ainslie roars out in anger as BAR bungles a first leg jibe and what was a close race is blown wide open! Burling puts the foot down and New Zealand are close to 500 metres in front down the second leg. Game over?

5.45am

Team NZ and BAR are jostling in the pre-start in race two. There's really poor wind, barely seven knots, speeds are down and a good start from Burling. BAR crossed first but Burling had more speed and looked to have sling-shotted around the outside. But he can't get there and pops in behind Ainslie.

5.34am

Barker brings Japan home and that was a pretty uninspiring race. But a valuable point for Japan.

5.29am

With a 25 minute time limit to complete these races, race organisers have reduced this one down to six legs - mid-race! It suits Japan, who are pulling away on leg five. Barring a catastrophe, this one is in the bag for Barker. Meanwhile France has missed the gate and are now basically still. This one is over.

5.25am

The boats are considerably slower today, around 16 knots down leg three. Barker and Japan up by over a minute at the third mark. And France looking super unstable.

5.19am

Barker has won the start and taken an eight second lead around the first mark.

5.16am

Okay, we're underway, Japan and France jostling for the start. And remember, just two days of racing in this round of qualifiers remaining after today, then the last placed team will drop off. Then it's 1 v 4, 2 v 3 in best of five semi finals. So Japan and France - along with Artemis - are all on two points, which means this is a massive race.

5.10am

We've got a delay. The winds are just above the minimum and at the moment, they're a bit flukey. So racing, for the moment, is on hold.

5.07am

Winds are a pleasant 7-11 knots, here's today's schedule of racing:

Race 19: JAP v FRA (5.08am)

Race 20: NZ v GBR (5.37am)

Race 21: USA v JAP (6.06am)

Race 22: FRA v GBR (6.35am)

5.05am

Welcome to today's resumption of racing. Team NZ taking on BAR at 5.37am. In the meantime, it's all eyes on Dean Barker's Japan in the opening race against France. Here's how the standings look at the moment.

Standings after Day Five:

1. Oracle Team USA – 6

2. Emirates Team NZ – 5

3. Land Rover BAR – 4

4. Artemis Racing – 2

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 2

4. Groupama Team France – 2

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

After a stellar win over ORACLE TEAM USA in the first round of qualifying, Artemis has fallen back into a rut, going down heavily to Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR two days ago.

However, with the two days off the water thanks to a day off today and light winds yesterday, the Swedes have a good chance to look over race footage and tinker with their boat before they begin a final push to qualify for the finals tomorrow.

New Zealand has no such worries though - day four's demolition of the Swedes, even after a horrid nosedive, means they've already qualified even with four races left.

That puts the Kiwis in an odd position of power - obviously their sights are set on reclaiming the Auld Mug - so do they hold their cards close and not show their hand at the risk of dropping the odd race, or do they keep firing on all cylinders to snatch the top spot the Americans to claim a potential free win in the America's Cup finals?

Based on how the Kiwis have spoken off the water and Artemis proving the US boat is beatable in these early stages, the best bet would be on the latter but all will be revealed this morning at approximately 5.37am (whether permitting) when they take on Ben Ainslie's men.

The Kiwis breezed home for a win in the first match up with the Brits but Ben Ainslie Racing has started to find their stride in this competition and looked good on the water in their 30sec win over Artemis on Day Four.

In other races, Japan and France face off in a crucial race to start the day with the winner moving out of last place.

Both head back to the water later in the day with SoftBank Team Japan facing the Americans and Groupama Team France facing Ben Ainslie Racing.

Light winds of approximately four knots are forecast for the day which, like yesterday, are too light to race in and threaten postponing racing.

Day six schedule: