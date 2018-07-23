LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day three of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

The final between New Zealand and England is at 12.53pm (NZ time).

11:32am

Victory for Ireland as they take out the Challenge trophy final against Australia. The Irish were simply too good on attack and defence. Australia mustered a minor comeback, but it was too little to late with Ireland winning 24-14. Up next Scotland face France and play for 7/8 place.

11:22am

Ireland hold onto a slender 17-7 lead after a fast start against Australia. The men in green were relentless on attack in the opening minutes of the match, almost scoring off the kick off. It is clear to see the crowd are behind Ireland cheering them on with every touch of the ball.

11:11am

Wales finish in 11th place at the tournament after beating Canada 35-12. Up now is Australia and Ireland, who are playing in the Challenge trophy final.

10:46am

Samoa are the victors! Russia come close to pulling off a comeback but Samoa hold on to defeat the Russians 22-17 to cement 13th place at the tournament. Canada and Wales are up now playing for 11/12 place.

10:23am

Japan show their class, closing out their World Cup Sevens campaign with a 26-14 win over Kenya to claim 15th place at the tournament. Up next Samoa take on Russia in the 13/14 place match.

10:11am

Japan hold a slight 12-7 lead over Kenya in their 15/16 match at halftime.

9:49am

Chile are the winners of the Bowl final after comfortably beating Hong Kong 20-7. Up next Kenya play Japan for 15/16 place.

9:27am

Uganda finish in 19th place after beatng Uruguay 38-28, holding onto to beat the South Americans despite a late comeback.

9:06am

Papua New Guinea edge out Tonga 31-14 and finish 21st. Up next Uganda take on Uruguay in teh 19/20 place match.

8:46am

Zimbabwe outclass Jamaica 33-21 and finish in 23rd place with Jamaica handed the wooden spoon - Jamaica finish last in the World Cup men's tournament. To Jamaica's credit they fought right to the end scoring two late tries to finish off their campaign here in San Francisco.

Tonga and Papua New Guinea are now up as they play for 21st place.

8:25am

Fiji have the last say with the final try of the match as Alosio Sovita Naduva walks over to score down the right flank, but New Zealand have done it! They beat the flying Fijians 22-17 and will face England in the final.

8:22am

NZ 22 FIJI 12

TRY! Joe Ravouvou gets a double! Great passing shown by the men in black and surely that should be enough for the Kiwis to seal a spot in the final against England. Fiji have two minutes to score two tries.

8:19am

NZ 15 FIJI 12

All Blacks Sevens player Kurt Baker gets his pass away against France. Source: Photosport

TRY! Regan Ware shows amazing speed to get on the outside of Semi Radradra. He goes 80m to give New Zealand the lead over the Fijians.

8:14am

NZ 10 FIJI 12

TRY! Amenoni Nasilasila scores a controversial try to give Fiji the lead against New Zealand. It looked like on replays the big Fijian had a foot in touch as he grounded the ball. Fiji lead 12-10 at the break.

8:12am

NZ 10 FIJI 7

TRY! New Zealand strike back and hit the front through Dylan Collier. Fiji are penalised down the left side for going into the ruck off their feet. Tim Mikelson spots the space out wide and NZ shift the ball quickly out to Collier who dots down over the right hand corner to give New Zealand the lead.

8:10am

NZ 5 FIJI 7

TRY! Semi Radradra runs over the top of Kurt Baker and scores close to the uprights, the conversion is good and the crowd goes wild. Fiji lead 7-5 with two minutes remaining in the first half.

8:07am

NZ 5 FIJI 0

TRY! Joe Ravouvou goes into score the first try of the match after some lovely passing from the Kiwi side putting Ravouvou into big space down the left edge. Kurt Baker's kick is unsuccessful from the sideline.

8:05am

NZ 0 FIJI 0

And we are underway! Fiji kick off short to the All Blacks Sevens in the second semi-final.

8:03am

South Africa couldn't keep up with England who went up a gear in the second half. England are into the final after they beat the Blitzbokke comfortably 29-7, they will play either New Zealand or Fiji. That match is up next.

7:51am

It's a tight one here in the first semi-final, England lead 17-7 at halftime against the Blitzbokke after an action packed first half. After a slow start England piled on three tries late in the first spell.

7:44am

Argentina will play against USA in the 5/6 place match after they dominated France 26-15. South Africa are up now and will play England in the first Championship semi-final.

7:20am

USA outmuscle Scotland 28-0 and will play in the 5/6 place fixture, they will take on the winner out of Argentina and France who are up next.

6:57am

Ireland will take on Australia in the Challenge final after storming home with three tries in the second spell, defeating Wales 27-12. Up next Scotland take on USA in a 5/8 place match.

6:48am

Ireland hold onto a 10-7 lead at halftime over Wales in the second Challenge semi-final.

6:37am

Australia prove too strong against Canada in the end running in two tries in the second half to cement their spot in the Challenge final. Australia will face off against either Wales or Ireland who are up now in the second Challenge semi-final.

6:28am

Scores are level at 7-7 at halftime in the first Challenge semi-final between Australia and Canada.

6:14am

Russia defeat Japan 26-20 with a try in the last minute. Russia will take on Samoa for 13th place, up now Australia face off against Canada in the first Challenge semi-final.

5:51am

Samoa grind out a tough 19-17 win against Kenya. The Pacific nation had to dig in deep in the final minute of the match on defence, Kenya come close to scoring but they knock the ball on just before the try-line.

Japan are now up against Russia in a 13/16 place match.

5:27am

Hong Kong will be up against Chile in the Bowl final after they cruise past Uruguay 31-5 in their semi-final. Up next Kenya face Samoa in a 13/16 place match.

5:02am

It goes right down to the wire but Chile get the job done and they are through to the Bowl final after edging Uganda 20-17. They will take on the winner out of Uruguay and Hong Kong who are up now.

4:43am

A dominant performance from Papua New Guinea as they thump Jamaica 52-7, PNG will now take on Tonga in a 21/22 place match. Up next Chile face off against Uganda in the first Bowl semi-final.

4:33am

Tonga have thumped Zimbabwe 31-5 with Papua New Guinea leading Jamaica 28-0 after halftime in their 21/24 place match.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

South Africa v England (7:40am)

Fiji v New Zealand (8:02am)

All Blacks Sevens team: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (co-captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (co-captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.

7:20am

7:44am

8:03am

8:14am

9:49am