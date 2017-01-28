LIVE: All Blacks Sevens hold close lead over France in vital Wellington pool play clash

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the Wellington Sevens at the Cake Tin.

5:12pm: NZL 14-7 FRA

TRY! The French score on the halftime hooter and the All Blacks Sevens will be annoyed they let their defence slip there. Good run down the left sideline sets the platform five metres out and from there, it's just a numbers game as they come back to the right and find a hole under the posts. Game on in second half.

5:09pm: NZL 14-0 FRA

TRY! Stowers is in. Nice setpiece off the scrum five metres out and a stunning offload by Mikkelson creates the overlap. Stowers spies the hole and the All Blacks Sevens extend their lead!

5:08pm: NZL 7-0 FRA

TRY! Rocky Khan streams away and finishes under the posts after a great break from Sherwin Stowers. Khan converts his own try. Early advantage to the hosts!

5:06pm: NZL 0-0 FRA

France make the first break of the game but Sione Molia makes a try-saving tackle and is awarded the penalty when France won't let go of the ball.

5:04pm: NZL 0-0 FRA

The All Blacks Sevens have made no changes to their starting side from the earlier game against Samoa. We're underway. France kicks off.

5:01pm: The United States have kept their quarterfinals alive after a 24-12 win over Samoa. Sloppy patches from both sides but US definitely the better of the two sides - they'll eagerly be watching New Zealand's every move in this next game against France.

4:44pm: Life just got a lot harder for Kenya with England winning 26-7 over Argentina. England have all-but booked themselves a spot in the quarterfinals unless Kenya secure a massive win over them and Argentina thump Papua New Guinea. Stranger things have happend in sport but it's still asking a lot.

4:14pm: Kenya keep their cup hopes alive in Wellington alive with a 47-5 win over Papua New Guinea. William Tirang scores his first ever Sevens try on the world stage for PNG but that's just about where the party stops. England are up against Argentina now and the Kenyans will want the South Americans to claim the win to give them a shot later this evening against England.

3:52pm: With a convincing 28-0 win over Australia, the Blitzbokke punch their tickets alongside Fiji to the Cup quarterfinals. The South Africans play the Pacific powerhouse this afternoon who tooks top placing in Pool B, meaning Australia are out of cup contention.

3:27pm: The Flying Fijians have continued their blistering start to the tournament with a convincing 56-0 thrashing of Japan. Not much to say here. Just too fast, too good on the day. That's two from two for them so far.

3:05pm: The fairytale is cut short as discipline gets the better of Russia in the end and two yellow cards kills their chances. The five men left on the field do a valiant job but Scotland take the win, 12-5.

2:55pm: Russia on the stroke of halftime to tie things up with Scotland and we have a thrilling second half on our hands! It's the first points for Russia this tournament after getting pumped 33-0 by Wales but with the Scots sitting a man down due to a yellow card for the start of the second stanza, Russia may just back themselves here. 5 all after 7 minutes.

2:42pm - And Canada come out firing in the second half with two early tries and eventually waltz away with the victory over Wales, 28-5.

2:31pm - Canada hold a small lead over Wales after one half of play. Just the one try separating them at 7-0!

A reminder that the All Blacks Sevens still have two more games today! Their times are at 5:05pm against France and what is sure to be a thrilling close to pool play - the USA at 9:02pm tonight!

FULLTIME - New Zealand 33 v Samoa 7

1.56pm - New Zealand 33 v Samoa 7

TRY! Veteran DJ Forbes is over in the corner doing excellent to keep his body in play to score.

1.54pm - New Zealand 28 v Samoa 7

TRY! Samoa get their first try, scoring under the posts after a misread in defence from the home side.

1.52pm - New Zealand 26 v Samoa 0

TRY! Tim Mikkelson scores NZ's fourth try after coming up with the turnover earlier. The offloads are killing the Samoans with Iopu Iopu-Aso linking up with DJ Forbes before the veteran offloaded the pill to Mikkelson.

HALFTIME - New Zealand 21 v Samoa 0

1.47pm - New Zealand 21 v Samoa 0

TRY! Scott Curry is in for his second after some good exchange of passes in the lead up to his double.

1.45pm - New Zealand 14 v Samoa 0

TRY! Great work from the home side, taking advantage with their overlap - Sherwin Stowers crashes over to score.

1.42pm - New Zealand 7 v Samoa 0

TRY! Scott Curry muscles his way over after some good build up work from his teammates.

1.41pm - New Zealand 0 v Samoa 0

And we are underway!

1.38pm - USA struggle to get of their on half with seconds remaining on the clock and they manage a draw 21-21 against France.

1.35pm - A tense final minute as USA level the scores at 21-21 against France.

1.27pm - France have stunned USA scoring three quick tries before the break to lead 21-7.

1.14pm - England have thumped Papua New Guinea 40-0 after a slow start, they managed to find their rhythm in the second spell.

1.04pm - England go into the break 12-0 up against Papua New Guinea.

12.40pm - Argentina have come away with a 17-12 win over the Kenyans, a well deserved win as they secured a last minute try before the hooter.

Willy Embaka levels the scores with a try in the corner against Argentina as the Kenyans do well to recover the pill off the kick-off - scores 12-12.

Kenya look out of sorts with the Argentinians leading at halftime 12-0.

The scores remain the same at fulltime with South Africa defeating Japan 33-0.

South Africa's speedster Seabelo Senatla shows off his pace running around the outside of Japan's defence, scoring a wonderful try in the corner.

Japan are now down 33-0 against South Africa.

South Africa are dominating Japan 26-0 at the break.

The flying Fijians have come from behind to beat Australia 26-12 in a thrilling match-up.

A tight contest in this match the Australians hold a slight lead over the Fijians 12-5.

Scotland trail 21-19 after Canada tried to push a pass, but Scotland's George Horne scurries away to score.

Canada lead Scotland 21-5 at the break.

A great start for the Welsh as they dominate the Russians 33-0.

Wales lead 14-0 over Russia at halftime.

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand Sevens captain Scott Curry. Source: Photosport

Wellington has been a successful hunting ground for the New Zealand Sevens side in the past, having won nine of the last 14 tournaments here, including the last three in a row.

But the Kiwis have struggled in their opening two tournaments of the series and sit fifth in the overall standings, with South Africa claim the top spot.

There are four new players added in the New Zealand squad Trael Joass (Tasman), Andrew Knewstubb (Tasman), Vilimoni Koroi (Otago) and Tone Ng Shiu (Tasman).

Interim All Blacks Sevens coach Scott Waldrom reminded his players of previous magic moments in the captial including the post-hooter team try finished by Joe Webber to steal last year's final against South Africa 24-21.

"That's a moment a lot of the boys now use as inspiration and use to get themselves up," Waldrom said.

"Maybe we can have another moment like that - hopefully not too close - but another win would be outstanding."

