LIVE: 35th America's Cup gets underway in Bermuda

Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage as the 35th America's Cup gets underway on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has the latest on Team New Zealand's preparations.
5:26am

Oracle blitz across the finish line in the first race. This might have well have been a training run for Team USA, with France offering next to no competition. France more than two minutes behind, eventually crossing the line to bring this first race to an end. Oracle get the win by two minutes and 11 seconds, wining every single leg.

Sweden will be up against Japan in the next race.

5:24am

Oracle are now through gate five, France now 1 minute 34 seconds behind as they pass the same mark.

5:19am

Oracle hitting speeds of up to 34 knots down wind, they get through the fourth gate with a huge lead. France go through gate four a whopping 1 minute and 22 seconds behind Team USA.

5:16am

France 54 seconds behind Oracle at the third gate.

5:13am

Oracle's lead just shy of 400m approaching the third gate.

5:10am

Oracle lead by 15 seconds at the second gate, they've reached speeds of up to 39 knots so far. France are nowhere to be seen.

5:08am

They're away! Oracle are rapid off the mark, France lagging behind right from the start.

5:06am

Less than two minutes to the start of racing now. We're expecting around 10-12 knots of wind today, conditions are near perfect as the Luis Vuitton challenger series begins.

5:01am

After the heartbreak of San Francisco, Team New Zealand go again in Bermuda. They'll have to wait though, as race one sees Oracle Team USA up against Team France. Day one is a sell out on Bermuda's Great Sound, as the oldest trophy in international sport is on the line once again. 

PRE RACING

After yesterday's false start due to high winds, racing will finally get away in the latest installment of the America's Cup.

That means an extra two races will take place in the three-hour window.

Team New Zealand will race third against Team France (6.06am), before taking on old rivals Oracle Team USA in race five (7.05am).

Winds of around 11-14 knots are expected, peaking at 16 knots.

Skipper Glenn Ashby is the only crew member left on Team New Zealand after their epic meltdown in San Fransisco in 2013, and helmsman Peter Burling said there was no hangover from four years ago.

"We're a bunch of really young guys that are really enthusiastic and on a pretty steep learning curve. I think that is something that we do bring to the table – that we learn and adapt really, really fast. These boats are different and evolve every day."

New Zealand's build-up has been hampered by a collision with BAR last week, and they have not been out on the water since mid-week.

