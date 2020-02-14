Lisa Carrington wins K1 200 metre final at national championships on Lake Karapiro

Lisa Carrington has claimed the K1 200 metre final at the national canoe sprint championships on Lake Karapiro.

The win tops off a victorious 24 hours for the Olympic champion after she claimed the Halberg Sportswoman of the Year award last night.

Carrington’s 11th national title at Karapiro was the perfect start to her Olympic campaign as she builds up to Tokyo.

“I knew that they would be working really hard and doing their best and I think I’m just as proud of them to be honest to be going as fast as they are,” Carrington said.

“I can’t slack off at all, I have to do my best.”