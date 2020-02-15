TODAY |

Lisa Carrington takes first stride towards Olympic three-peat with win at Canoe Sprint Nationals

Michelle Prendiville, 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Star canoeist Lisa Carrington won her fourth-straight Sportswoman of the Year award at the Halbergs on Thursday night but there was no time to celebrate – or even accept the award – with an even bigger prize on her mind.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carrington will look to claim her third K1 200m gold in Tokyo - but she has other disciplines in her sights as well. Source: 1 NEWS

Instead of kicking off celebrations, Carrington has been kickstarting her Tokyo Olympics campaign at the Canoe Sprint Nationals.

It's an important weekend for the 30-year-old, with her selection for the Olympic Games riding on performances at Lake Karapiro, despite her remarkable record.

Sure enough though, the double Olympic gold medallist proved she's still got it after beating out national and international athletes to win the K1 200 metre final – her 11th national title.

It means Carrington will get a shot at going for a third-straight gold in Tokyo in five months – a prospect she admits is a lot to take in.

"There's just so much pressure," Carrington told 1 NEWS.

"It's just exciting, I think, to be going again for a third Olympics."

While Carrington is all-but-certain to be selected to race for New Zealand in her usual individual boats [K1 200m and K1 500m], she's also pushing for a spot in the team events.

"I would love to be in those boats," Carrington said.

"But we have to see who's the fastest and what are great combinations.

"I'll be working just as hard to get there."

And despite adding to her already-demanding workload, Carrington said the occasion means more to her.

"It's challenging doing one, put two in there and it's harder and then three... but I think the Olympics is nothing like anything else."

Inspiring words from a sportswoman nothing like anyone else.

Other Sport
Michelle Prendiville
Hamilton and Waikato
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
2
LIVE: Chiefs manage to add to lead against Sunwolves despite player in sin bin
3
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
4
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua loved Israel Adesanya's Halbergs attack on tall poppy syndrome
5
Crusaders beat the Blues in bruising encounter at Eden Park
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:59

Lisa Carrington wins K1 200 metre final at national championships on Lake Karapiro
01:26

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua loved Israel Adesanya's Halbergs attack on tall poppy syndrome
00:30

MMA fighter Israel Adesanya awarded Sportsman of the Year at Halberg Awards
01:32

Inspiring eight-year-old with cerebral palsy competes in under-23 event