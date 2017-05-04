 

Lisa Carrington to take part in NZ's team boats event at World Cup series

Double Olympic champion Lisa Carrington will skip her favoured K1 200m event at the canoe sprint World Cup series in Europe.

The double Olympic champ will ditch her K1 200 event in Europe and will be part of NZ's team boats events.
Instead, Carrington, who will be part of a record eight-strong female squad, will turn her focus to New Zealand's burgeoning team boats.

She will mostly compete in K2 and K4 combinations in the first two rounds of the season - in Portugal and Hungary - although she will return to the K1 500m ranks at the latter event.

It means rising stars Caitlin Ryan and Aimee Fisher will get starts in the individual boats, with Ryan tackling the K1 500m in Portugal and national champion Fisher the K1 200m in Hungary.

After the unprecedented success of their K4 boat last year, the selectors have given national women's coach Rene Olsen two crews of four for the World Cup.

Carrington, as replacement for the now retired Jaimee Lovett, joins Fisher, Ryan and Kayla Imrie from the combination that finished fifth over 500m at the Rio Olympics.

Kim Thompson, Briar McLeely, Rebecca Cole and Britney Ford comprise the second quartet.

"Being able to put two quality K4 boats onto the world stage is a big achievement for a country the size of New Zealand," Olsen said.

"I'm incredibly proud of both the depth we've developed and that our best athletes have an ambition to be a part of the team boats now."

The squad fly out this weekend for a training camp in Portugal before the World Cup series starts at Montemor-o-Velho on May 19.

They return after the second round in Szeged the following weekend, before a new team is named for the world championships in the Czech Republic in August.

New Zealand: Lisa Carrington (Eastern Bay of Plenty), Rebecca Cole (North Shore), Aimee Fisher (Hawke's Bay), Britney Ford (Poverty Bay), Kayla Imrie (Mana), Briar McLeely (North Shore), Caitlin Ryan (North Shore), Kim Thompson (Poverty Bay).

