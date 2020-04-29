Lisa Carrington re-discovers hunger to compete after Covid-19 lockdown

Having been locked inside and off the water during Covid-19 Alert Level 4, Olympic hero Lisa Carrington has rediscovered her hunger to compete leading into next year's Tokyo Olympics.

After five weeks of being virtually housebound, Carrington has been able to return to the water at Alert Level 3, rediscovering her love for her kayak.

It's the longest that the double Olympic champion and 10 time world champion has kept up her training off the water, sticking to weights, biking and running - however nothing beats the real thing.

"I didn't realise how much I loved it until it got taken away from us," Carrington told 1 NEWS.

Carrington's new-found fire comes at the perfect time, now able to put 15 months' work into her build up towards the now 2021 Olympic Games.

"When you work so hard for something and it gets moved, it doesn't really change how much you want it, it almost creates more."

However, Carrington won't be able to train with her K4 teammates just yet.

"What I see in them reminds me of why I started, it's quite refreshing. It helps me get back to that purity of paddling."

Longtime coach Gordon Walker continuously blown away by Carrington's dedication to her craft.

"Her professionalism and her ability to train well has got better and better," Walker tells 1 NEWS.